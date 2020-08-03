Market LIVE: Indices open down; Bandhan Bank slips 9%

Indian equities seen choppy, Asia mixed

Indian markets may likely to trade volatile on Monday following global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of benchmark indices.

Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as US lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan amid a global surge of new coronavirus cases, though a squeeze on crowded short positions gave the dollar a rare bounce.

Sentiment was helped by a survey showing China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in July, with the Caixin/Markit PMI at 52.8.

Japan's Nikkei added 2.1% amid a pullback in the yen, while South Korea shares were flat.