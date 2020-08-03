Market LIVE: Indices open down; Bandhan Bank slips 9%

BSE Midcap gains 0.6% View Full Image

Gold prices hit record high Gold prices cross record level of ₹54,200 per 10 gm, up 0.13% on Monday

BSE Auto Index Tata Motors gained 6% View Full Image

Bandhan Bank falls 9% after block deal Bandhan Bank slumped over 9% on Monday after a huge block deal which saw 345.6 million shares changing hands in bunched trade, Bloomberg reported. Though the details of the buyers and sellers were not known, the bank's promoter Bandhan Financial Holdings, which currently owns a 60.95% stake in the bank, was expected to sell up to 337.40 million shares through a block deal today to reduce his stake in the bank to meet RBI regulations.

Sensex performers Auto companies gained, while finance companies fell View Full Image

NSE sectoral indices View Full Image

Sensex, Nifty open lower Shares indices open lower today. Sensex opened at 37,375.34, down 0.62%, while Nifty fell 11,010.25, down 0.57% .

Market pre-opening Indian stock markets fell slightly in pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:06am, Sensex was down 0.05% at 37,585.40 points, while Nifty was at 11,073.45, down 0.3%

Coal India July provisional offtake down 7% YoY Coal India said its July provisional offtake was down 6.9% YoY at 43.39 mt. July provisional production down 3% YoY at 37.36 mt

Sensex, Nifty end lower on Friday Sensex ended at 37,606.89, down 129.18 points or 0.34% and the Nifty closed at 11,073.45, down 28.70 points or 0.26%.

Indian equities seen choppy, Asia mixed Indian markets may likely to trade volatile on Monday following global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of benchmark indices. Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as US lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan amid a global surge of new coronavirus cases, though a squeeze on crowded short positions gave the dollar a rare bounce. Sentiment was helped by a survey showing China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in July, with the Caixin/Markit PMI at 52.8. Japan's Nikkei added 2.1% amid a pullback in the yen, while South Korea shares were flat.