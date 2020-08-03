Market LIVE: Indices open down; Bandhan Bank slips 9%2 min read . 09:42 AM IST
- Bandhan Bank slumped over 9% after a huge block deal
- Tata Motors, Eicher gain, while HDFC Life, SBI Life fall
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
Gold prices cross record level of ₹54,200 per 10 gm, up 0.13% on Monday
Bandhan Bank slumped over 9% on Monday after a huge block deal which saw 345.6 million shares changing hands in bunched trade, Bloomberg reported.
Though the details of the buyers and sellers were not known, the bank's promoter Bandhan Financial Holdings, which currently owns a 60.95% stake in the bank, was expected to sell up to 337.40 million shares through a block deal today to reduce his stake in the bank to meet RBI regulations.
Shares indices open lower today. Sensex opened at 37,375.34, down 0.62%, while Nifty fell 11,010.25, down 0.57% .
Indian stock markets fell slightly in pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:06am, Sensex was down 0.05% at 37,585.40 points, while Nifty was at 11,073.45, down 0.3%
Coal India said its July provisional offtake was down 6.9% YoY at 43.39 mt. July provisional production down 3% YoY at 37.36 mt
Sensex ended at 37,606.89, down 129.18 points or 0.34% and the Nifty closed at 11,073.45, down 28.70 points or 0.26%.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Bandhan Bank, Cadila, IOC, M&M are likely to be in focus today
Indian markets may likely to trade volatile on Monday following global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of benchmark indices.
Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as US lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan amid a global surge of new coronavirus cases, though a squeeze on crowded short positions gave the dollar a rare bounce.
Sentiment was helped by a survey showing China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in July, with the Caixin/Markit PMI at 52.8.
Japan's Nikkei added 2.1% amid a pullback in the yen, while South Korea shares were flat.
US equities end higher Friday amid gains in tech companies
The Wall Street closed higher on Friday on the back of strong earnings from US technology firms. Shares in Europe though fell on Friday on concerns over the economic recovery amid the covid-19 pandemic.
The dollar gained but posted its worst month in a decade. Oil prices gained, on news that US output cuts in May were the largest on record. Gold hovered near its all-time high.
The dollar has been weak on expectation the US Federal Reserve will be forced to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for years, a policy seen as debasing the currency.
