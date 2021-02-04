Market LIVE: Sensex in the red, Nifty sub-14,800; banks hit, auto stocks rise

Nifty Bank index falls 1% led by losses in HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank View Full Image Nifty Bank index.

Millions of defaults threaten microfinance's future in India: Bloomberg In February last year, unaware the coronavirus pandemic was about to wipe out her livelihood, Arpita Das borrowed $2,300 to buy materials and equipment for her family fishing business in West Bengal, India. A few weeks later, demand for her prawns collapsed, leaving her unable to make the $180 monthly repayments to two microlenders. The 33-year-old mother of two, who’d never missed a payment since she started borrowing three years earlier, is now living off the vegetables and grains she grows on a plot of land outside the home she shares with her husband and his parents. With the whole family out of work, they’re unlikely to have any income unless she can borrow $1,400 for this year’s prawn harvest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rupee opens at 72.94 per dollar today vs Wednesday's close of 72.96

India to host meeting of countries in the Indian Ocean Region Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host a meeting of his counterparts from countries in the Indian Ocean Region on Thursday with an eye to boosting India’s role as a security partner of choice as well as securing markets for India-made defence hardware. The one-day meeting of the Indian Ocean Region defence ministers is taking place on the sidelines of the Aero-India show in Bengaluru. According to the defence ministry, 18 of 28 countries invited have sent their delegates with the others being represented by their diplomatic envoys in India or joining the meeting through a video link. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power ministry to launch manufacturing programme for critical equipment: Business Standard The Ministry of Power will launch a domestic manufacturing programme for critical power and renewable energy equipment at an outlay of ₹1,500 crore in the coming financial year. The scheme titled 'Manufacturing Zones under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package' in the Union Budget would entail setting up three manufacturing zones in a year. These zones are divided into three categories– coastal, land-locked and hilly states. The scheme would call for offers from the states to submit applications to set up these zones. The three selected zones would get ₹500 crore each for the development of manufacturing hubs.

Airtel takes on growth leadership mantle, as Reliance Jio slows down For the second quarter in succession, Bharti Airtel Ltd has beaten Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s net subscriber additions figure by a wide margin. Airtel added 14.2 million subscribers in the December quarter, on the back of an addition of 13.9 million in the preceding quarter. Jio’s comparable numbers for the two quarters stand at 5.2 million and 7.3 million subscribers respectively. (Read here) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments The Nifty has become a tad nervous as it is en route to the next psychological level of 15000. It is taking a bit of a breather. The trend continues to remain bullish and we should be able to achieve 15000 during the course of this month. A buy on dips approach would be advisable. We have a support range between 14200-14400 and as long as that is holding strong, we can safely accumulate long positions in this market.

Sensex at 1000am View Full Image Sensex view. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cognizant Q4 revenue down 3% to $4.2 billion Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. on Thursday posted revenue of $4.2 billion, down 3% year-on-year, for the fourth quarter ended December, which included impact of the anticipated exit from a customer engagement and certain content services. The company follows the calendar year. The adjusted margin for the fourth quarter narrowed to 12.3% from 17% in the year-ago quarter.

Adani Total Gas posts record profit; in 3-year deal to import LNG Adani Total Gas Limited, the city gas distribution joint venture between India's Adani Gas and French energy giant Total, has reached a three-year deal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Total. The gas will be procured by Adani Total for sale in India to the company's domestic and industrial customers, Adani Total chief executive Suresh Manglani said on Wednesday. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 27% from the year earlier to ₹145 crore in the three months ended 31 December. Revenue grew 1% to ₹522 crore during the period.

SBI flat ahead of December quarter earnings

RIL to sell its Marcellus Shale asset for $250 million Reliance Marcellus, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), will divest all its interest in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale play of south-western Pennsylvania, the company said on Thursday. These assets, currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corporation, have been agreed to be sold to Northern Oil and Gas (NOG), Inc, a Delaware entity, for a consideration of $250 million cash and warrants that give entitlement to purchase 3.25 million common shares of NOG at an exercise price of $14.00 per common share over the next seven years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex gainers/losers in opening deals View Full Image Sensex stocks.

Nifty check View Full Image Nifty in opening deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Markets at open View Full Image Sensex in opening deals.

Nifty view: Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having placed at the resistance zone of around 14,800 levels, there is a possibility of volatility or minor profit booking from the highs of 14,800-14,900 levels in the short term, but eventually this hurdle is going to be taken out on the upside. Immediate support is placed at 14,750.

Market check View Full Image Nifty50.

Markets at pre-open View Full Image Sensex check {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Q3 net profit seen at ₹4,851 crore, say analysts India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to post a net profit of ₹4,850.5 crore in the three months to December 2020, 13% lower than ₹5,583.36 crore in the same period last year, according to an average of estimates by 15 analysts polled by Bloomberg. The bank will declare its Q3 FY21 results on Thursday. (Full Report)

Petrol prices scale to new record high in Delhi on Thursday Retail prices of petrol hit a new record high on Thursday in the national capital with oil marketing companies (OMCs) raising pump prices by 35 paise a litre to ₹86.65. Diesel prices were also up 35 paise a litre, selling at ₹76.83 a litre in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for domestic indices {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian stocks ease on caution Asian stocks came under pressure on Thursday as a mixed Wall Street session gave investors few immediate reasons to increase their risk positions following the recent social media-driven trading chaos. Markets have calmed significantly in the past few days with the Cboe Volatility index down on Wednesday as wild swings in stock prices of GameStop and other social media favorites subsided and the retail trading frenzy faded. However, caution continues to dominate sentiment despite positive corporate earnings and firm signs of economic recovery. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.34% during early trade and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.35%.