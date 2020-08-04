Home >Markets >Live Blog >Market LIVE: Indices may start on positive note, SGX Nifty up
Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong
Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Indices may start on positive note, SGX Nifty up

2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2020, 08:40 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Indian markets may open higher with trends in SGX Nifty indicating a positive start for benchmark indices
  • Asian stocks gain tracking US markets amid positive economic data

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

04 Aug 2020, 08:40:10 AM IST

Trump ousts board members of US largest public utility over outsourcing jobs

US President Donald Trump on Monday formally removed two members from the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority for seeking to outsource US jobs to foreign workers, and criticized its chief executive as "ridiculously overpaid".

04 Aug 2020, 08:35:59 AM IST

Indian markets may open on a positive note

Indian markets are likely to open higher on Tuesday with trends in SGX Nifty indicating a positive start for Indian benchmark indices.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 36,939.60, down 667.29 points or 1.77% and the Nifty closed at 10,899.85, down 173.60 points or 1.57%.

04 Aug 2020, 08:15:26 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Jubilant Life Sciences, Yes Bank, GMR Infra and IT companies will be in focus today.

Among major companies, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas and Varun Beverages will announce their June quarter results today.

04 Aug 2020, 08:09:32 AM IST

Trump signs executive order on H-1B visa

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a new executive order on aligning federal contracting and hiring practices with the "interest of American workers". The order called for prohibiting US employers from using H-1B workers to displace Americans in outsourcing contracts.

04 Aug 2020, 08:04:54 AM IST

Asian stocks rally

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday tracking US equities that gained on positive economic data.

Equities in Japan, Australia and South Korea outperformed.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 2.2%.

Korea’s Kospi rose 1.3%, while Hang Seng gained 0.9%. The Shanghai Composite Index was flat.

04 Aug 2020, 07:59:22 AM IST

US stocks close higher on Monday

US equities rallied on Monday amid encouraging data from around the world and as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's US operations lifted mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.89%, while S&P 500 gained 0.72%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high of 1.47%.

Gold prices retreated from a record high after profit booking. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies as investors unwound some recent short positions after the currency posted its weakest monthly performance in a decade in July. Gains were slowly pared as the day progressed.

Oil prices rose as manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China offset oversupply fears fueled by the OPEC and its allies winding back output cuts.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout