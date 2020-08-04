Market LIVE: Indices may start on positive note, SGX Nifty up

Indian markets may open higher with trends in SGX Nifty indicating a positive start for benchmark indices
Asian stocks gain tracking US markets amid positive economic data
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
04 Aug 2020, 08:40:10 AM IST
Trump ousts board members of US largest public utility over outsourcing jobs
US President Donald Trump on Monday formally removed two members from the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority for seeking to outsource US jobs to foreign workers, and criticized its chief executive as "ridiculously overpaid".
Among major companies, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas and Varun Beverages will announce their June quarter results today.
04 Aug 2020, 08:09:32 AM IST
Trump signs executive order on H-1B visa
US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a new executive order on aligning federal contracting and hiring practices with the "interest of American workers". The order called for prohibiting US employers from using H-1B workers to displace Americans in outsourcing contracts.
04 Aug 2020, 08:04:54 AM IST
Asian stocks rally
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday tracking US equities that gained on positive economic data.
Equities in Japan, Australia and South Korea outperformed.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 2.2%.
Korea’s Kospi rose 1.3%, while Hang Seng gained 0.9%. The Shanghai Composite Index was flat.
04 Aug 2020, 07:59:22 AM IST
US stocks close higher on Monday
US equities rallied on Monday amid encouraging data from around the world and as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's US operations lifted mood.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.89%, while S&P 500 gained 0.72%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high of 1.47%.
Gold prices retreated from a record high after profit booking. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies as investors unwound some recent short positions after the currency posted its weakest monthly performance in a decade in July. Gains were slowly pared as the day progressed.
Oil prices rose as manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China offset oversupply fears fueled by the OPEC and its allies winding back output cuts.