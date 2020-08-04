Market LIVE: Indices may start on positive note, SGX Nifty up

US stocks close higher on Monday

US equities rallied on Monday amid encouraging data from around the world and as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's US operations lifted mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.89%, while S&P 500 gained 0.72%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high of 1.47%.

Gold prices retreated from a record high after profit booking. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies as investors unwound some recent short positions after the currency posted its weakest monthly performance in a decade in July. Gains were slowly pared as the day progressed.

Oil prices rose as manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China offset oversupply fears fueled by the OPEC and its allies winding back output cuts.