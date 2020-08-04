Market LIVE: Indices may start on positive note, SGX Nifty up

Trump ousts board members of US largest public utility over outsourcing jobs US President Donald Trump on Monday formally removed two members from the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority for seeking to outsource US jobs to foreign workers, and criticized its chief executive as "ridiculously overpaid".

Trump signs executive order on H-1B visa US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a new executive order on aligning federal contracting and hiring practices with the "interest of American workers". The order called for prohibiting US employers from using H-1B workers to displace Americans in outsourcing contracts.

Asian stocks rally Asian stocks rose on Tuesday tracking US equities that gained on positive economic data. Equities in Japan, Australia and South Korea outperformed. The S&P 500 index rose 0.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 2.2%. Korea’s Kospi rose 1.3%, while Hang Seng gained 0.9%. The Shanghai Composite Index was flat.