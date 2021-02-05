Market LIVE: Sensex eyes 51K, Nifty above 14,900; RBI policy, SBI in focus

SBI surges over 10% post Q3 results.

SBI reported a 6.9% year-on-year decline in its December quarter net profit to Rs5,1996 crore, as it made higher provisions for bad loans. Profit, however, topped the ₹4,850.5 crore average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

India’s largest lender showed a rare conviction among confident peers over ramping up lending to the economy even as it surprised investors by a more robust asset quality performance for the December quarter. (Read here)