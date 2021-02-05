Market LIVE: Sensex eyes 51K, Nifty above 14,900; RBI policy, SBI in focus

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian indices opened at fresh record highs today, with Sensex topping the 51,000-mark and Nifty at 15,000. So far today, Sensex has moved in the range of 50,800.21-51,073.27, while Nifty has touched a high of 15,014.65 and low of 14,944.00
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
05 Feb 2021, 09:42 AM ISTSensex stocks at this hour
05 Feb 2021, 09:32 AM ISTSBI surges over 10% post Q3 results.
SBI reported a 6.9% year-on-year decline in its December quarter net profit to Rs5,1996 crore, as it made higher provisions for bad loans. Profit, however, topped the ₹4,850.5 crore average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Bloomberg.
India’s largest lender showed a rare conviction among confident peers over ramping up lending to the economy even as it surprised investors by a more robust asset quality performance for the December quarter. (Read here)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
05 Feb 2021, 09:22 AM ISTSensex in opening deals
05 Feb 2021, 09:09 AM ISTNifty in pre-open
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
05 Feb 2021, 09:05 AM ISTSensex in pre-open
05 Feb 2021, 08:58 AM ISTRBI Policy statement today
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the by-monthly monetary policy statement at 10AM on Friday. The three-day meet of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee, or the rate-settng panel, of the RBI, headed by Das, started on Wednesday.
Britannia Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Punjab National Bank, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Cadila Healthcare, Pfizer, RCF, Shipping Corporation are among the 127 companies scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
05 Feb 2021, 08:23 AM ISTAsian equities follow US peers higher
Japanese shares rose on Friday, following Wall Street's rally overnight, as strong earning results of domestic firms and a large U.S. stimulus program boosted market sentiment.
Nikkei share average gained 1.06% to 28,641.72 by 0152 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 1.03% to 1,884.38.
South Korean shares also rebounded on Friday, set for the best weekly gain in a month, after record closing highs in Wall Street on upbeat corporate earnings and labour data lifted investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. The KOSPI rose by 20.59 points, or 0.67%, to 3,108.14.
The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9% in early trade.
05 Feb 2021, 08:16 AM ISTWall Street stocks end higher on upbeat earnings, positive data
US stocks rose more than 1% on Thursday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted record closing highs after another batch of upbeat earnings and data suggested that the labor market may be stabilising.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.26 points, or 1.08%, to 31,055.86, the S&P 500 gained 41.57 points, or 1.09%, to 3,871.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 167.20 points, or 1.23%, to 13,777.74.