Market LIVE: Sensex eyes 51K, Nifty above 14,900; RBI policy, SBI in focus

SBI surges over 10% post Q3 results. SBI reported a 6.9% year-on-year decline in its December quarter net profit to Rs5,1996 crore, as it made higher provisions for bad loans. Profit, however, topped the ₹4,850.5 crore average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Bloomberg. India's largest lender showed a rare conviction among confident peers over ramping up lending to the economy even as it surprised investors by a more robust asset quality performance for the December quarter. (Read here)

RBI Policy statement today The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the by-monthly monetary policy statement at 10AM on Friday. The three-day meet of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee, or the rate-settng panel, of the RBI, headed by Das, started on Wednesday.

SGX Nifty futures rise 0.4% to 14,954.50, indicate positive start for Indian markets

Asian equities follow US peers higher Japanese shares rose on Friday, following Wall Street's rally overnight, as strong earning results of domestic firms and a large U.S. stimulus program boosted market sentiment. Nikkei share average gained 1.06% to 28,641.72 by 0152 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 1.03% to 1,884.38. South Korean shares also rebounded on Friday, set for the best weekly gain in a month, after record closing highs in Wall Street on upbeat corporate earnings and labour data lifted investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. The KOSPI rose by 20.59 points, or 0.67%, to 3,108.14. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9% in early trade.