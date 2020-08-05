Market LIVE: Indian equities may open flat; Axis Bank in focus

Major companies which will announce earnings today are DLF, Godrej Properties, Canara Bank, Adani Gas, Jyothy Labs and Cadila Healthcare
05 Aug 2020, 08:33:29 AM IST
Indian stock markets may open flat
Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for benchmark indices.
On Tuesday, BSE Sensex ended at 37,687.91, up 748.31 points or 2.03%. Nifty closed at 11,095.25, up 203.65 points or 1.87%.
05 Aug 2020, 08:15:39 AM IST
Beirut death toll touches 78; world leaders offer help to Lebanon
The death toll in the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday touched 78. French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France will deploy a civil security detachment and several tonnes of medical equipment to Lebanon.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also extended his condolences to all those affected by the explosion.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country is ready to provide support in any way it can.
05 Aug 2020, 08:06:42 AM IST
US-China may review trade deal on 15 August: Report
Senior US and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during a 15 August video-conference, Reuters reported quoting two people familiar with the plans.
05 Aug 2020, 08:00:56 AM IST
Asian equities mixed
Asian stocks traded on a mixed note on Wednesday. Investors eyed economic stimulus in the US and tracked reports of a plan to review US-China trade deal. Gold touched a record high.
Shares fell in Japan, Australia and Shanghai, but rose in South Korea. Hong Kong fluctuated at open.
The dollar weakened against major peers. Ten-year Treasury yields stayed near their lowest since March.
05 Aug 2020, 07:54:54 AM IST
US stocks end higher
US equities ended higher on Tuesday after a choppy session. Gains in Apple and energy stocks lifted indices, while investors eyed economic stimulus from the government amid the covid-19 pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62%, while S&P 500 gained 0.36%.