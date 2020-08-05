Market LIVE: Indian equities may open flat; Axis Bank in focus

Beirut death toll touches 78; world leaders offer help to Lebanon

The death toll in the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday touched 78. French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France will deploy a civil security detachment and several tonnes of medical equipment to Lebanon.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also extended his condolences to all those affected by the explosion.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country is ready to provide support in any way it can.