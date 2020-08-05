Market LIVE: Indian equities may open flat; Axis Bank in focus

Market LIVE: Indian equities may open flat; Axis Bank in focus2 min read . 08:41 AM IST
- Trend in SGX Nifty suggests a flat opening for benchmark indices
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Cadila, Info Edge, Adani Ports, PNB will be in focus today.
Major companies which will announce earnings today are DLF, Godrej Properties, Canara Bank, Adani Gas, Jyothy Labs and Cadila Healthcare
Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for benchmark indices.
On Tuesday, BSE Sensex ended at 37,687.91, up 748.31 points or 2.03%. Nifty closed at 11,095.25, up 203.65 points or 1.87%.
The death toll in the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday touched 78. French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France will deploy a civil security detachment and several tonnes of medical equipment to Lebanon.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also extended his condolences to all those affected by the explosion.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country is ready to provide support in any way it can.
Senior US and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during a 15 August video-conference, Reuters reported quoting two people familiar with the plans.
Asian stocks traded on a mixed note on Wednesday. Investors eyed economic stimulus in the US and tracked reports of a plan to review US-China trade deal. Gold touched a record high.
Shares fell in Japan, Australia and Shanghai, but rose in South Korea. Hong Kong fluctuated at open.
The dollar weakened against major peers. Ten-year Treasury yields stayed near their lowest since March.
US equities ended higher on Tuesday after a choppy session. Gains in Apple and energy stocks lifted indices, while investors eyed economic stimulus from the government amid the covid-19 pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62%, while S&P 500 gained 0.36%.
The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.35%.
