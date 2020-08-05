Market LIVE: Indian equities may open flat; Axis Bank in focus

Indian stock markets may open flat Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for benchmark indices. On Tuesday, BSE Sensex ended at 37,687.91, up 748.31 points or 2.03%. Nifty closed at 11,095.25, up 203.65 points or 1.87%.

Beirut death toll touches 78; world leaders offer help to Lebanon The death toll in the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday touched 78. French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France will deploy a civil security detachment and several tonnes of medical equipment to Lebanon. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also extended his condolences to all those affected by the explosion. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country is ready to provide support in any way it can.

US-China may review trade deal on 15 August: Report Senior US and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during a 15 August video-conference, Reuters reported quoting two people familiar with the plans.

Asian equities mixed Asian stocks traded on a mixed note on Wednesday. Investors eyed economic stimulus in the US and tracked reports of a plan to review US-China trade deal. Gold touched a record high. Shares fell in Japan, Australia and Shanghai, but rose in South Korea. Hong Kong fluctuated at open. The dollar weakened against major peers. Ten-year Treasury yields stayed near their lowest since March.