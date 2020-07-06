Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, RIL lift Sensex by 400 points, Nifty at 10,730

Yes Bank down 0.4%

Yes Bank will auction properties of Thapar Group's Avantha Holdings and Oscar Investments Ltd of Singh brothers alongside those of some individuals later this month to recover loan dues of over ₹1,000 crore.

The sale of immovable assets will take place through e-auction on various dates in July under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.