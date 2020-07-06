Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, RIL lift Sensex by 400 points, Nifty at 10,730

Yes Bank down 0.4% Yes Bank will auction properties of Thapar Group's Avantha Holdings and Oscar Investments Ltd of Singh brothers alongside those of some individuals later this month to recover loan dues of over ₹1,000 crore. The sale of immovable assets will take place through e-auction on various dates in July under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.

In washout Q1, HDFC Bank belies sector, while IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank show pain Strict lockdowns amid a stubbornly steep coronavirus infection curve has resulted in a 1.08% contraction of the banking sector’s loan book in the first quarter, according to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data. Private sector banks such as IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank have reflected the contraction of the system and reported a 3.09% and 0.89% sequential contraction in their loan books. (Full report)

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd receives new orders worth over $1 million "SSWL has bagged firm exports orders for over 119,000 wheels for US Caravan Trailer Market to be executed in the month of August from its Chennai plant. This is the largest monthly order from one customer and encompasses most of the developments we have done for the US market. As EU and US markets gain momentum after the slowdown of the pandemic, this appears as a major step towards acceleration of business activities and resuming normalcy. Inflow of more orders are expected to come from various other customers as the market gains stability."

Kalpataru sells power transmission asset to Adani for ₹1286 crore Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) has signed definitive agreements to sell Alipurduar Transmission Limited (ATL) to Adani Transmission Limited for a total enterprise value of about ₹1286 crore.

Angel Broking puts buy on Bharti Airtel Angel Broking has put 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of ₹672. "Telecom operators have increased tariffs by ~35% in Nov’19. There is a possibility of another round of tariff hikes by telecom companies in FY21 given that tariffs are still very low . If Vodafone Idea goes out of business, Bharti would benefit significantly from addition of subscribers," the brokerage said.

Rights, QIPs to dominate capital markets in H2 2020 India Inc, which needs to repair its balance sheets to cope with the fallout of the covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, will look to tap fundraising avenues through rights issue and qualified institutional placement (QIP) offerings in the second half of 2020. Activity in the initial public offering (IPO) market, on the other hand, is expected to remain largely dormant, with only a few high quality issuers tapping the markets. (Full report)

RIL hits 52-week high After raising billions of dollars from the likes of Facebook and Intel for its digital business, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling that is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom.

Rupee update Rupee rises 14 paise to 74.52 against US dollar in early trade.

Adani, Gateway settle dispute on Snowman stake sale Adani group and Gateway Distriparks Ltd on Monday informed stock exchanges that they have settled a dispute regarding sale of controlling stake in cold chain logistics company Snowman Logistics Ltd, owned by Gateway. (Full report)

For India Inc, FY21 is all about cost rationalisation As highly anticipated, India Inc didn’t report any fireworks in the March quarter earnings. Some bright spots in terms of improvement in operating margins or profits were largely buoyed by cost reduction. Struggling with liquidity issues, companies opted for various cost-cutting measures. These included reduction in salaries, postponing capital expenditure plans and slashing advertisement expenses. (Full report)

Marico down nearly 2% Sharing a quarterly update, the company said it witnessed significant disruptions during the first fortnight of April but since then, has been able to steadily scale up operations to near-normal levels in June.

Hindustan Oil Exploration drops 3% Hindustan Oil Exploration has temporarily suspended operations at PY-1 field in Tamil Nadu as a precautionary measure amid the covid-outbreak.

Coal India up 0.5% State-owned mining majors NLC India Ltd and Coal India Ltd have formed a joint venture to develop solar and thermal power assets to the tune of 5,000 megawatts of power.

Edelweiss Financial Services down 2.3% The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2,281.5 crore in the three months to March 2020, owing to a jump in impairments recorded in the quarter. The company’s total impairments stood at ₹2,549 crore in Q4 FY20 versus ₹185.11 crore in the same period last year.

Metropolis Healthcare up 1% American private equity firm The Carlyle group on Friday made a complete exit from its investment in diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, selling its residual stake in the company for around ₹84 crore, through block deals on the stock exchanges.

Bharti Airtel up 0.3% Bharti Enterprises, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, has won the auction to acquire 20% stake in bankrupt satellite broadband operator, OneWeb.

ICICI Bank up 1% The board of directors of ICICI Bank will meet on Wednesday to discuss a proposal to raise funds by issuing equity shares to strengthen its financial position. "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 to discuss and consider the proposal of raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or other equity linked securities," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

HDFC Bank up nearly 3% The private sector lender reported 21% growth in its advances which totalled ₹10.04 lakh crore on June 30 as compared to ₹8.29 lakh crore a year ago and ₹9.93 lakh crore on March 31.

IndusInd Bank up 3.3% IndusInd Bank's net advances jumped 4% y-o-y to ₹2 lakh crore as on 30 June, while the deposits grew by 6% to ₹2.11 lakh crore.

Prism Johnson up 9% The board of directors of the company has approved divestment of its entire holding of 51% of the paid-up equity share capital in Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited to QORQL Private Limited, a technology company with majority shareholding of Vijay Shekhar Sharma and remaining held by Paytm (owned by One97 Communications Limited), for an aggregate consideration of ₹290 crore.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:04 am, the Sensex advanced 250 points or 0.7% to 36,270 while Nifty added 104 points or 1% to 10,711.

Oil update Oil prices offered up a mixed market snapshot on Monday, with Brent crude edging higher, supported by tighter supplies, while US benchmark WTI futures dropped on concern that a spike in coronavirus cases could curb oil demand in the United States. Brent crude rose 18 cents, or 0.4%, to $42.98 a barrel by 0252 GMT after a 4.3% gain last week, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $40.42, down 23 cents, or 0.6%, from its previous settlement on Thursday. US markets were closed on Friday to mark July 4 holiday celebrations.

Market at close on Friday Equity indices advanced for the third straight day to close near four-month highs on Friday, propelled by Reliance Industries which announced another stake sale in its digital unit. After touching a high of 36,110.21, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 177.72 points, or 0.50%, higher at 36,021.42. The NSE Nifty rose 55.65 points, or 0.53%, to end at 10,607.35. This is the highest closing for both the benchmarks since March 6.

Asian shares gain Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1% to its highest since February. Australia's ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.12% China's Shanghai SE Composite Index gained 3.35% Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 2.28% Singapore's SGX Nifty added 1%, suggesting a firm opening for Indian stocks.