Market LIVE: Sensex up over 200 points ahead of RBI policy; ONGC up

Markets may open flat, RBI policy eyed

Market players will watch out for Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Thursday for directions. Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for benchmark indices.

On Wednesday, the BSE ended at 37,663.33, down 24.58 points or 0.07% and the Nifty closed at 11,101.65, down 6.40 points or 0.06%.

Rate sensitive stocks like banks and auto will be in focus today.