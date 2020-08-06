Market LIVE: Sensex up over 200 points ahead of RBI policy; ONGC up

BSE MidCap The BSE MidCap was at 14,001.55, up 0.7% View Full Image

Nifty sectoral indices Nifty Banks and Nifty IT were among the biggest gainers

Sensex check ONGC and Tech Mahindra were top gainers, while Maruti and Airtel were the laggards on the Sensex

Nifty gainers/losers Hindalco and Tata Steel were the top gainers on Nifty, while HDFC Life and UPL lagged most

Sensex, Nifty open higher Sensex opened 0.6% higher at 37,897.58 on Thursday, while Nifty started with 0.6% gains at 11,172 points. Nifty Midcap was 0.5% higher.

Nifty at pre-open Nifty firm at pre-open

Sensex at pre-open Sensex higher at pre-open session

Vodafone Idea earnings outlook: ARPU growth, AGR dues top concern Telecom operator Vodafone Idea, which will announce its Q1 results on Thursday, is expected to report ₹11,006.9 crore revenue and loss of ₹5545.9 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, according to a poll of Bloomberg analysts. The Street is expected to keep a close watch on key metrics such as impact to revenue due to the lockdown as well as growth in data usage as demonstrated by telecom rivals.

Manoj Sinha appointed lieutenant governor of J&K President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed former union minister Manoj Sinha as the next Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He will replace Girish Chandra Murmu who resigned on Wednesday.

Markets may open flat, RBI policy eyed Market players will watch out for Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Thursday for directions. Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE ended at 37,663.33, down 24.58 points or 0.07% and the Nifty closed at 11,101.65, down 6.40 points or 0.06%. Rate sensitive stocks like banks and auto will be in focus today.

RBI MPC meeting outcome today The Reserve of India’s Monetary Policy Committee may keep policy rates unchanged today owing to rising uncertainty over inflation outlook, according to a Mint survey of bankers and economists. However, there is a small expectation of a 25 basis points cut in reverse repo as the MPC looks to push banks to pass on the rate cut instead of keeping money at the reverse repo window. Seven out of ten bankers and economists polled by Mint said that they expect MPC to pause as inflation is likely to remain near the upper end of the RBI’s inflation mandate of 4% plus or minus 2% till September.

Asian shares mixed Equities in Asia were trading mixed with gains in US lending support. Shares edged up in South Korea, while Hong Kong fell. Japan’s Nikkei was flat Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.95% Shanghai Composite down 0.2% South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.04% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.6%