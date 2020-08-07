Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Vodafone Idea eyed

LIC’s gross NPAs in debt soars to 8.17%

Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) disclosed weak financials and a surge in bad loans, hit by high exposure to stressed sectors such as real estate, the growing inability of borrowers to repay loans and downgrades of certain investments amid the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the latest data issued by LIC, the state-run insurer’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio in its debt portfolio jumped to 8.17% at the end of March 2020 from 6.15% in fiscal 2019. On a net basis, the NPA ratio has risen to 0.79% during fiscal 2020, from 0.27% during fiscal 2019.

The government is likely to divest up to 10% stake in LIC to meet its divestment target and compensate for the widening fiscal deficit.