Photo: Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Vodafone Idea eyed

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Markets are likely to be volatile on Friday, while trends in the SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for benchmark indices
  • Major companies which will declare their June quarter earnings are Bata India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Cipla among others

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

07 Aug 2020, 08:46 AM IST LIC’s gross NPAs in debt soars to 8.17%

Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) disclosed weak financials and a surge in bad loans, hit by high exposure to stressed sectors such as real estate, the growing inability of borrowers to repay loans and downgrades of certain investments amid the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the latest data issued by LIC, the state-run insurer’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio in its debt portfolio jumped to 8.17% at the end of March 2020 from 6.15% in fiscal 2019. On a net basis, the NPA ratio has risen to 0.79% during fiscal 2020, from 0.27% during fiscal 2019.

The government is likely to divest up to 10% stake in LIC to meet its divestment target and compensate for the widening fiscal deficit.

07 Aug 2020, 08:39 AM IST Mindspace Business Parks REIT listing

Mindspace Business Parks REIT will be listed on the bourses today. The 4,500-crore initial public offering (IPO) with an issue price of 274-275 was subscribed 13 times.

07 Aug 2020, 08:34 AM IST Indian equities likely to be volatile

Markets are likely to be volatile on Friday, while trends in the SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for benchmark indices.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at 38,025.45, up 362.12 points or 0.96% and the 50-share index Nifty was at 11,200.15, up 98.50 points or 0.89%.

07 Aug 2020, 08:09 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, HPCL

Shares of Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, HPCL, Jubilant FoodWorks, Lupin and IHCL

will be in focus today.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla and Abbott India are among the prominent companies that will report their quarterly earnings today.

07 Aug 2020, 07:58 AM IST Asian stocks weak

Asian equities were trading lower with China's Shanghai Composite Index and Hang Seng in Hong Kong down 0.7% each. Japan's Nikkei was 0.43% lower while

Taiwan TSEC 50 index fell 0.36%. Australia's ASX was down 0.4%.

07 Aug 2020, 07:51 AM IST US markets end higher on Thursday

US equity markets edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited word on a new stimulus to counter economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.68%, while S&P 500 gained 0.64%. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1% higher , marking the fourth straight day of record peaks and closing highs.

