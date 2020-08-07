Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Vodafone Idea eyed

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Major companies which will declare their June quarter earnings are Bata India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Cipla among others
07 Aug 2020, 08:46 AM ISTLIC’s gross NPAs in debt soars to 8.17%
Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) disclosed weak financials and a surge in bad loans, hit by high exposure to stressed sectors such as real estate, the growing inability of borrowers to repay loans and downgrades of certain investments amid the covid-19 pandemic.
According to the latest data issued by LIC, the state-run insurer’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio in its debt portfolio jumped to 8.17% at the end of March 2020 from 6.15% in fiscal 2019. On a net basis, the NPA ratio has risen to 0.79% during fiscal 2020, from 0.27% during fiscal 2019.
The government is likely to divest up to 10% stake in LIC to meet its divestment target and compensate for the widening fiscal deficit.
07 Aug 2020, 08:39 AM ISTMindspace Business Parks REIT listing
Mindspace Business Parks REIT will be listed on the bourses today. The ₹4,500-crore initial public offering (IPO) with an issue price of ₹274-275 was subscribed 13 times.
07 Aug 2020, 08:34 AM ISTIndian equities likely to be volatile
Markets are likely to be volatile on Friday, while trends in the SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for benchmark indices.
On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at 38,025.45, up 362.12 points or 0.96% and the 50-share index Nifty was at 11,200.15, up 98.50 points or 0.89%.
07 Aug 2020, 08:09 AM ISTStocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, HPCL