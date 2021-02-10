OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Live Blog >Market LIVE: Sensex drops 280 pts, Nifty below 15,100; Infosys, HDFC Bank drag
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex drops 280 pts, Nifty below 15,100; Infosys, HDFC Bank drag

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 10:27 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Indian benchmark share indices swung between gains and losses in early deals on Wednesday. In the previous session, Sensex ended 19.69 points or 0.04% lower at 51,329.08, and Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04% to 15,109.30.

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

10 Feb 2021, 09:53:04 AM IST

Future Retail falls over 3%

The company reported a consolidated net loss of 846.92 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December 2020 as business operations continued to be impacted by the pandemic. Future Retail Ltd had posted a net profit of 164.56 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

10 Feb 2021, 09:36:35 AM IST

Sensex volatile in early trade

10 Feb 2021, 09:28:32 AM IST

Most sectoral indices on NSE in the green

Sectoral indices
View Full Image
Sectoral indices
10 Feb 2021, 09:18:26 AM IST

Market opening

Indian benchmark share indices opened marginally higher on Wednesday led by gains in Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank. Sensex opened at 51,355.89, up 26.81 points or 0.05%, while Nifty opened 9.75 points or 0.06% higher at 15,119.05. Of 30 Sensex shares, 19 were in the green at open.

BSE Sensex
View Full Image
BSE Sensex
10 Feb 2021, 09:08:27 AM IST

Market pre-opening

Benchmark share indices inched marginally higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:04am, Sensex was at 51,359.67, up 30.59 points or 0.06%, while Nifty was at 15,113.90, up 4.6 points or 0.03%.

10 Feb 2021, 08:58:02 AM IST

Markets at close on Tuesday

Snapping their six-session winning streak, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday following fag-end profit-booking in IT, FMCG, finance and auto stocks.

After rallying 487 points to touch its lifetime intra-day high of 51,835.86, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 19.69 points or 0.04% lower at 51,329.08.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04% to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day.

10 Feb 2021, 08:49:15 AM IST

Asian stocks inch higher

Stocks and equity futures in Asia pushed higher on Wednesday as investors weighed the potential for a stimulus-fueled economic rebound against the chances of destabilizing inflation.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.7%.

Japan’s Topix index gained 0.3%.

South Korea’s Kospi was little changed.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5%.

Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.5%.

10 Feb 2021, 08:49:15 AM IST

US stocks end mixed

The major US stock indexes capped a listless day of trading Tuesday with an uneven finish that snapped a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500 even as the Nasdaq set another all-time high.

The S&P 500 index slipped 4.36 points to 3,911.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 9.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,375.83. The Nasdaq rose 20.06 points, or 0.1%, to 14,007.70, its fourth straight gain. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 9.24 points, or 0.4%, to 2,299.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout