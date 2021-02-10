Market LIVE: Sensex drops 280 pts, Nifty below 15,100; Infosys, HDFC Bank drag

Markets at close on Tuesday

Snapping their six-session winning streak, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday following fag-end profit-booking in IT, FMCG, finance and auto stocks.

After rallying 487 points to touch its lifetime intra-day high of 51,835.86, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 19.69 points or 0.04% lower at 51,329.08.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04% to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day.