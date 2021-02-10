Market LIVE: Sensex drops 280 pts, Nifty below 15,100; Infosys, HDFC Bank drag

Future Retail falls over 3% The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹846.92 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December 2020 as business operations continued to be impacted by the pandemic. Future Retail Ltd had posted a net profit of ₹164.56 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Sensex volatile in early trade {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most sectoral indices on NSE in the green View Full Image Sectoral indices

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened marginally higher on Wednesday led by gains in Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank. Sensex opened at 51,355.89, up 26.81 points or 0.05%, while Nifty opened 9.75 points or 0.06% higher at 15,119.05. Of 30 Sensex shares, 19 were in the green at open. View Full Image BSE Sensex {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Market pre-opening Benchmark share indices inched marginally higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:04am, Sensex was at 51,359.67, up 30.59 points or 0.06%, while Nifty was at 15,113.90, up 4.6 points or 0.03%.

Markets at close on Tuesday Snapping their six-session winning streak, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday following fag-end profit-booking in IT, FMCG, finance and auto stocks. After rallying 487 points to touch its lifetime intra-day high of 51,835.86, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 19.69 points or 0.04% lower at 51,329.08. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04% to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian stocks inch higher Stocks and equity futures in Asia pushed higher on Wednesday as investors weighed the potential for a stimulus-fueled economic rebound against the chances of destabilizing inflation. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.7%. Japan’s Topix index gained 0.3%. South Korea’s Kospi was little changed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5%. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.5%.