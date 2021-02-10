Market LIVE: Sensex drops 280 pts, Nifty below 15,100; Infosys, HDFC Bank drag

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian benchmark share indices swung between gains and losses in early deals on Wednesday. In the previous session, Sensex ended 19.69 points or 0.04% lower at 51,329.08, and Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04% to 15,109.30.
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
10 Feb 2021, 09:53 AM ISTFuture Retail falls over 3%
The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹846.92 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December 2020 as business operations continued to be impacted by the pandemic. Future Retail Ltd had posted a net profit of ₹164.56 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.
10 Feb 2021, 09:36 AM ISTSensex volatile in early trade
10 Feb 2021, 09:28 AM ISTMost sectoral indices on NSE in the green
10 Feb 2021, 09:18 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian benchmark share indices opened marginally higher on Wednesday led by gains in Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank. Sensex opened at 51,355.89, up 26.81 points or 0.05%, while Nifty opened 9.75 points or 0.06% higher at 15,119.05. Of 30 Sensex shares, 19 were in the green at open.
10 Feb 2021, 09:08 AM ISTMarket pre-opening
Benchmark share indices inched marginally higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:04am, Sensex was at 51,359.67, up 30.59 points or 0.06%, while Nifty was at 15,113.90, up 4.6 points or 0.03%.
10 Feb 2021, 08:58 AM ISTMarkets at close on Tuesday
Snapping their six-session winning streak, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday following fag-end profit-booking in IT, FMCG, finance and auto stocks.
After rallying 487 points to touch its lifetime intra-day high of 51,835.86, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 19.69 points or 0.04% lower at 51,329.08.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04% to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day.
10 Feb 2021, 08:49 AM ISTAsian stocks inch higher
Stocks and equity futures in Asia pushed higher on Wednesday as investors weighed the potential for a stimulus-fueled economic rebound against the chances of destabilizing inflation.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.7%.
Japan’s Topix index gained 0.3%.
South Korea’s Kospi was little changed.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.5%.
10 Feb 2021, 08:49 AM ISTUS stocks end mixed
The major US stock indexes capped a listless day of trading Tuesday with an uneven finish that snapped a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500 even as the Nasdaq set another all-time high.
The S&P 500 index slipped 4.36 points to 3,911.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 9.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,375.83. The Nasdaq rose 20.06 points, or 0.1%, to 14,007.70, its fourth straight gain. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 9.24 points, or 0.4%, to 2,299.