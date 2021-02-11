Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy at open; Infosys, HDFC top drags

Market opening

Indian benchmark share indices opened lower on Thursday tracking weak cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 51,165.84, down 143.55 points or 0.28%, while Nifty retreated 33.25 points or 0.22% at 15,073.25.

Asian equities pulled back after a strong run-up in recent weeks as investors took a breather while keeping abreast of progress in US stimulus talks and the rollout of vaccines.

View Full Image BSE Sensex