Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy at open; Infosys, HDFC top drags

HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Bank top Sensex drags

Auto stocks under pressure, PSU banks gain

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened lower on Thursday tracking weak cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 51,165.84, down 143.55 points or 0.28%, while Nifty retreated 33.25 points or 0.22% at 15,073.25. Asian equities pulled back after a strong run-up in recent weeks as investors took a breather while keeping abreast of progress in US stimulus talks and the rollout of vaccines.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded lower in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:05am, Sensex was at 51,179.05, down 130.34 points or 0.25%, while Nifty slipped 52.20 points or 0.35% at 15,054.30.

Markets at close on Wednesday Equity indices closed with mild losses for the second straight session on Wednesday, weighed by selling in banking counters, as domestic sentiment remained subdued despite a bullish trend overseas. After swinging 666.64 points intra-day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 19.69 points or 0.04% lower at 51,309.39. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 2.80 points or 0.02% to close at 15,106.50.

Asia markets slip Asian equities pulled back on Thursday after a strong run-up in recent weeks as investors took a breather while keeping abreast of progress in US stimulus talks and the rollout of vaccines. Hong Kong fell, having climbed more than 6% in just under two weeks, while Sydney, Singapore, Manila and Wellington were also down. Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Taipei were all closed for holidays.