Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy at open; Infosys, HDFC top drags

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asian equities pulled back on Thursday after a strong run-up in recent weeks as investors took a breather while keeping abreast of progress in US stimulus talks and the rollout of vaccines.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for live stock market updates.
11 Feb 2021, 09:40 AM ISTHDFC, Infosys, Kotak Bank top Sensex drags
11 Feb 2021, 09:36 AM ISTAuto stocks under pressure, PSU banks gain
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
11 Feb 2021, 09:19 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian benchmark share indices opened lower on Thursday tracking weak cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 51,165.84, down 143.55 points or 0.28%, while Nifty retreated 33.25 points or 0.22% at 15,073.25.
Asian equities pulled back after a strong run-up in recent weeks as investors took a breather while keeping abreast of progress in US stimulus talks and the rollout of vaccines.
11 Feb 2021, 09:07 AM ISTMarket pre-opening
Indian stocks traded lower in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:05am, Sensex was at 51,179.05, down 130.34 points or 0.25%, while Nifty slipped 52.20 points or 0.35% at 15,054.30.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
11 Feb 2021, 09:00 AM ISTMarkets at close on Wednesday
Equity indices closed with mild losses for the second straight session on Wednesday, weighed by selling in banking counters, as domestic sentiment remained subdued despite a bullish trend overseas.
After swinging 666.64 points intra-day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 19.69 points or 0.04% lower at 51,309.39.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 2.80 points or 0.02% to close at 15,106.50.
11 Feb 2021, 08:59 AM ISTAsia markets slip
Asian equities pulled back on Thursday after a strong run-up in recent weeks as investors took a breather while keeping abreast of progress in US stimulus talks and the rollout of vaccines.
Hong Kong fell, having climbed more than 6% in just under two weeks, while Sydney, Singapore, Manila and Wellington were also down. Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Taipei were all closed for holidays.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
11 Feb 2021, 08:59 AM ISTWall Street rally pauses
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended slightly lower on Wednesday dragged down by financial shares and the continuing sell-off in some big tech stocks even as energy shares rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.97 points, or 0.2%, to 31,437.8, the S&P 500 lost 1.35 points, or 0.03%, to 3,909.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.16 points, or 0.25%, to 13,972.53.