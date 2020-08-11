Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; SGX Nifty up 0.65%

Asian stocks rose in the early trade after a drop in coronavirus hospitalizations in some US states, even as global cases topped 20 million
Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names
11 Aug 2020, 08:49:06 AM IST
Market at close on Monday
The BSE Sensex notched up gains for the third straight session on Monday, bouyed by engineering, finance and pharma stocks amid positive cues from global markets.
After rallying 390.12 points during the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark pared some gains to end 141.51 points or 0.37% higher at 38,182.08.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed 56.10 points or 0.50% to close at 11,270.15.
L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.81%, followed by M&M, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank and Titan.
Asian stocks rise
Asian stocks rose the most in a week on Tuesday after a drop in coronavirus hospitalizations in some US states, even as global cases topped 20 million. Crude oil extended gains and the dollar was near a one-week high.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index index rose 1.1%.
South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 1.3%.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index gained 0.8%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.4%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.65%. (Bloomberg)
Wall Street mixed with stimulus in focus
The Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower on Monday as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names while awaiting news on progress in a US fiscal support bill.
The Nasdaq, which has been hitting record highs, was dragged lower by Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 357.96 points, or 1.3%, to 27,791.44, the S&P 500 gained 9.19 points, or 0.27%, to 3,360.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.63 points, or 0.39%, to 10,968.36. (Reuters)