Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; SGX Nifty up 0.65%

Market at close on Monday

The BSE Sensex notched up gains for the third straight session on Monday, bouyed by engineering, finance and pharma stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

After rallying 390.12 points during the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark pared some gains to end 141.51 points or 0.37% higher at 38,182.08.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed 56.10 points or 0.50% to close at 11,270.15.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.81%, followed by M&M, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank and Titan.