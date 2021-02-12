Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing between gains and losses; IT stocks shine

ITC posts ₹3,587 crore net profit for Dec quarter

ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,587.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹4,047.87 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous financial year, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2020 stood at ₹14,124.48 crore. It was ₹13,307.54 crore in the year-ago period.