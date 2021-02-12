Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing between gains and losses; IT stocks shine

Infosys, ICICI Bank top Sensex contributors View Full Image Sensex contributors

Market outlook "The markets have opened on a tepid note this morning, unclear in its direction for the day. Sometimes traders do not wish to carry a lot of open positions over the weekend. However the trend of the Nifty is positive and all dips can continue to be utilised as buying opportunities. The index still has steam to conquer levels closer to 15500. 14500-14600 is a good support band for the Nifty and as long as that holds, we are in comfortable territory," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

ITC posts ₹3,587 crore net profit for Dec quarter ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,587.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The company had posted a net profit of ₹4,047.87 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous financial year, ITC said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations during October-December 2020 stood at ₹14,124.48 crore. It was ₹13,307.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys to invest $1 million in ideaForge Technology IT services major Infosys on Thursday said it will invest an additional $1 million (about ₹7.2 crore) in ideaForge Technology, a UAV systems manufacturing company. "The company has agreed with ideaForge Technology...to invest an additional USD 1 million (earlier, the company had invested USD 1.5 million in 2016) taking the cumulative investment to USD 2.5 million as of date, subject to necessary closing conditions," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

IT stocks rally, metals under pressure View Full Image Sectoral Indices

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened marginally higher on Friday amid mixed cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 51,614.77, up 83.25 points or 0.16%, while Nifty added 12.90 points or 0.09% at 15,186.20. Power Grid, up over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Infosys. Axis Bank, ONGC, TCS and ITC were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 23 opened in the green.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded flat in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9:04am, Sensex was at 51,547.20, up 15.68 points or 0.03%, while Nifty was up 6.26 points or 0.04% at 15,179.55.

Markets at close on Thursday Equity benchmarks reversed their two-session slide to finish at fresh closing highs on Thursday, propelled by robust gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries. Overcoming bouts of mid-session volatility, the 30-share BSE index settled 222.13 points or 0.43% higher at its new closing peak of 51,531.52. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 66.80 points or 0.44% to its all-time high of 15,173.30.

Asian shares stuck in holiday lull Asian shares hovered just below a record high on Friday as mixed US economic data caused some investors to show restraint after a global stock market rally pushed many bourses to dizzying heights. Markets in Greater China and most of Southeast Asia are closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. China's stock and bond markets, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets are closed through Feb. 17 for the holiday. Japan’s Topix index was little changed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%. Singapore's SGX Nifty slipped 0.23%.