Market LIVE: Sensex hits 52k mark, Nifty tops 15,300 ; HDFC twins, Infosys lead

Market opening

Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Monday led by gains in HDFC twins, Infosys and ICICI Bank amid firm cues from global markets.

Sensex opened at 51,907.75, up 363.45 points or 0.71%, while Nifty advanced 107 points or 0.71% at 15,270.30.

IndusInd Bank, opening over 2% higher, was the top Sensex gainer followed by HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. M&M, ONGC, TechM and Power Grid were among the laggards.

View Full Image BSE Sensex