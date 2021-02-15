Market LIVE: Sensex hits 52k mark, Nifty tops 15,300 ; HDFC twins, Infosys lead

Lupin unit recall products in US market US-based units of drug firm Lupin is recalling certain products in the American market, as per the latest enforcement report of the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to ₹4,532 crore Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) reported a net loss of ₹4,532 crore for the December quarter, lower than the ₹6,439 crore a year ago, driven by higher 4G wireless customer additions, improved service quality and cost optimization. India's third-largest telecom operator by market share had posted a net loss of ₹7,218 crore in the September quarter.

All sectoral indices on NSE in the green View Full Image NSE Sectoral Indices

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Monday led by gains in HDFC twins, Infosys and ICICI Bank amid firm cues from global markets. Sensex opened at 51,907.75, up 363.45 points or 0.71%, while Nifty advanced 107 points or 0.71% at 15,270.30. IndusInd Bank, opening over 2% higher, was the top Sensex gainer followed by HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. M&M, ONGC, TechM and Power Grid were among the laggards. View Full Image BSE Sensex

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:07am, Sensex was at 51,898.60, up 0.7%, while Nifty climbed 107 points or 0.7% at 15,270.30.

Markets at close on Friday Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat after choppy trade on Friday, tracking weak cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex gyrated 543.96 points before closing 12.78 points or 0.02% higher at its new closing record of 51,544.30. The broader NSE Nifty, however, slipped 10 points or 0.07% to 15,163.30. During the week, the Sensex surged 812.67 points or 1.60%, while the Nifty advanced 239.05 points or 1.60%.

Asian shares hit all-time highs Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington, while oil prices rose on heightened tensions in the Middle East. Topix index rose 0.7%. The Nikkei 225 was up 1.2%. Kospi index climbed 1.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.9%. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.62%.