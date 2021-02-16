Market LIVE: Sensex opens at fresh high, Nifty tops 15,400; banks, metals rally

Future Group says Amazon asked for $40mn as compensation for RIL deal

Future Group has alleged that Amazon had asked for $40 million (around ₹290.41 crore) in compensation for the deal with Reliance Industries, a charge that the e-commerce major termed as "false and misleading claims".

According to documents submitted to the emergency arbitrator of SIAC by the Kishore Biyani-led firm, Amazon had asked for USD 40 million in compensation from Future Group for the deal with Reliance Industries, and that the US-based company was well aware of the ₹24,713 crore Future-RIL deal.