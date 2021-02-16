Market LIVE: Sensex opens at fresh high, Nifty tops 15,400; banks, metals rally

Future Group says Amazon asked for $40mn as compensation for RIL deal Future Group has alleged that Amazon had asked for $40 million (around ₹290.41 crore) in compensation for the deal with Reliance Industries, a charge that the e-commerce major termed as "false and misleading claims". According to documents submitted to the emergency arbitrator of SIAC by the Kishore Biyani-led firm, Amazon had asked for USD 40 million in compensation from Future Group for the deal with Reliance Industries, and that the US-based company was well aware of the ₹24,713 crore Future-RIL deal.

IDFC First Bank board to meet on 18 Feb to consider fund-raising IDFC First Bank said that its board will meet on February 18, 2021 "to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares/ other equity linked securities."

Market outlook "The index continued its upward momentum with yet another gap up opening. We are steadily heading to 15500 which should be the next target and level of resistance for the Nifty. While a good support lies at 15100, traders should lock in profits at regular intervals and update stops as well. Since we are at market highs any drop or correction can make the markets volatile. Hence extreme caution should be exercised at all times," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

HDFC twins, Kotak Bank lift Sensex by over 300 points

Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal top sectoral gainers

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices hit fresh highs in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in HDFC twins Infosys and RIL. Sensex opened at 52,400.03, up 245.90 points or 0.47%, while Nifty climbed 56.75 points or 0.37% to open at 15,371.45. Kotak Bank, up about 1.6%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by ONGC, IndusInd Bank, SBI and TechM. Of 30 Sensex, 28 were in the green at open.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:03am, Sensex was at 52,333.37, up 179.24 points or 0.34%, while Nifty rose 81.40 or 0.53% at 15,396.10.

Markets at close on Monday The Sensex rallied 610 points to finish above the 52,000-mark for the first time while the Nifty soared past 15,300 on Monday as investors piled into banking and finance stocks amid a bullish trend overseas. After touching a record high of 52,235.97 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 609.83 points or 1.18% up at its new closing peak of 52,154.13. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 151.40 points or 1% to finish at a record 15,314.70. It touched an intra-day peak of 15,340.15.