Market LIVE: Sensex drops 350 pts at open, Nifty below 15,250; Nestle tanks 4%

Markets at close on Tuesday

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a mixed trend in global markets.

After touching a lifetime high of 52,516.76 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 49.96 points or 0.10% lower at 52,104.17.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 1.25 points or 0.01% lower to close at 15,313.45.