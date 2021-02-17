Market LIVE: Sensex drops 350 pts at open, Nifty below 15,250; Nestle tanks 4%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 300 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and TCS amid a weak trend in global markets.
17 Feb 2021, 09:59 AM ISTSAT stays SEBI order banning Kishore Biyani, other Future promoters from markets
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed an order passed by market regulator SEBI that had banned Future Retail Chairperson Kishore Biyani and some other promoters from the securities market for one year for alleged insider trading. SAT has also directed the Future Group promoters to deposit a sum of ₹11 crore as an interim measure.
17 Feb 2021, 09:58 AM ISTHDFC twins, TCS, Kotak Bank top Sensex drags\
17 Feb 2021, 09:41 AM ISTNifty PSU top Sectoral gainer
17 Feb 2021, 09:17 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian benchmark share indices opened in the red on Wednesday tracking weakness in global peers. Sensex opened at 51,996.94, down 107.23 points or 0.21%, while Nifty opened 33.55 points or 0.22% lower at 15,279.90. Of 30 Sensex shares, 22 opened in the red.
17 Feb 2021, 09:05 AM ISTMarket pre-opening
Indian stocks traded lower in the pre opening session on Wednesday. At 9:03am, Sensex was at 52,009.57, down 94.60 points or 0.18%, while Nifty slipped 2.4 points or 0.02% at 15,311.05.
17 Feb 2021, 08:59 AM ISTMarkets at close on Tuesday
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a mixed trend in global markets.
After touching a lifetime high of 52,516.76 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 49.96 points or 0.10% lower at 52,104.17.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 1.25 points or 0.01% lower to close at 15,313.45.
17 Feb 2021, 08:58 AM ISTAsian stocks decline
Most markets fell in Asia on Wednesday, hit by profit-taking after a strong rally across the world in recent weeks, with investors worried valuations may have gone too far for now.
Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi dropped nearly 1%.
Australia's ASX200 slipped 0.4%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.3%, while Shanghai was closed for a holiday.
Singapore's SGX Nifty retreated 0.43%.
17 Feb 2021, 08:58 AM ISTStimulus hopes drive Dow to closing peak
The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record closing high on Tuesday as cyclical sectors gained on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the US economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.
The Nasdaq, however, dipped as technology stocks moved lower, while concerns over rising interest rates kept the benchmark S&P 500 little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.82 points, or 0.2%, to 31,522.22, the S&P 500 lost 2.25 points, or 0.06%, to 3,932.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.98 points, or 0.34%, to 14,047.50.