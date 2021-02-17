Market LIVE: Sensex drops 350 pts at open, Nifty below 15,250; Nestle tanks 4%

SAT stays SEBI order banning Kishore Biyani, other Future promoters from markets The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed an order passed by market regulator SEBI that had banned Future Retail Chairperson Kishore Biyani and some other promoters from the securities market for one year for alleged insider trading. SAT has also directed the Future Group promoters to deposit a sum of ₹11 crore as an interim measure.

HDFC twins, TCS, Kotak Bank top Sensex drags

Nifty PSU top Sectoral gainer

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened in the red on Wednesday tracking weakness in global peers. Sensex opened at 51,996.94, down 107.23 points or 0.21%, while Nifty opened 33.55 points or 0.22% lower at 15,279.90. Of 30 Sensex shares, 22 opened in the red.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded lower in the pre opening session on Wednesday. At 9:03am, Sensex was at 52,009.57, down 94.60 points or 0.18%, while Nifty slipped 2.4 points or 0.02% at 15,311.05.

Markets at close on Tuesday Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a mixed trend in global markets. After touching a lifetime high of 52,516.76 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 49.96 points or 0.10% lower at 52,104.17. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 1.25 points or 0.01% lower to close at 15,313.45.

Asian stocks decline Most markets fell in Asia on Wednesday, hit by profit-taking after a strong rally across the world in recent weeks, with investors worried valuations may have gone too far for now. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi dropped nearly 1%. Australia's ASX200 slipped 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.3%, while Shanghai was closed for a holiday. Singapore's SGX Nifty retreated 0.43%.