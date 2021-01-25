Market LIVE: Asian shares falter as rising coronavirus cases sour risk appetite

Asian equities falter as rising coronavirus cases sour risk appetite

Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as rising covid-19 cases and doubts over the ability of vaccine makers to supply the promised doses on time soured risk appetite.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 718.72.

The benchmark is below the record high of 727.31 touched last week but up 8.5% so far in January, on track for its fourth straight monthly rise.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.1%.