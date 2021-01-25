Market LIVE: Asian shares falter as rising coronavirus cases sour risk appetite

SGX Nifty suggests higher opening for Indian stock markets SGX Nifty futures traded 116.05 points higher at 14,536.00, indicating a strong opening for Indian benchmarks. On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 746.22 points to 48,878.54 on January 22 while the Nifty50 index plunged 218.50 points to 14,371.90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian equities falter as rising coronavirus cases sour risk appetite Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as rising covid-19 cases and doubts over the ability of vaccine makers to supply the promised doses on time soured risk appetite. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 718.72. The benchmark is below the record high of 727.31 touched last week but up 8.5% so far in January, on track for its fourth straight monthly rise. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.1%.