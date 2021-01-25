Market LIVE: Asian shares falter as rising coronavirus cases sour risk appetite

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, ICICI Securities, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Navin Fluorine International, RPG Life Sciences, Sharda Cropchem and UCO Bank are among 41 companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings on 25 January.
25 Jan 2021, 08:07 AM ISTSGX Nifty suggests higher opening for Indian stock markets
SGX Nifty futures traded 116.05 points higher at 14,536.00, indicating a strong opening for Indian benchmarks.
On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 746.22 points to 48,878.54 on January 22 while the Nifty50 index plunged 218.50 points to 14,371.90.
25 Jan 2021, 08:03 AM ISTAsian equities falter as rising coronavirus cases sour risk appetite
Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as rising covid-19 cases and doubts over the ability of vaccine makers to supply the promised doses on time soured risk appetite.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 718.72.
The benchmark is below the record high of 727.31 touched last week but up 8.5% so far in January, on track for its fourth straight monthly rise.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.1%.
25 Jan 2021, 07:56 AM ISTWall Street closes mixed on Friday following underwhelming earnings
A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and the dollar edged up against a basket of peers as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets.
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.03 points, or 0.57%, to 30,996.98, the S&P 500 lost 11.6 points, or 0.30%, to 3,841.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.15 points, or 0.09%, to 13,543.06.
The three main US indexes closed higher for the week, with the Nasdaq up over 4%.