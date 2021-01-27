Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 200 points, Nifty below 14,200; RIL, banks decline

Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 200 points, Nifty below 14,200; RIL, banks decline2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 09:33 AM IST
- Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Marico, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Coffee, United Spirits, Welspun India, are among the 50 companies scheduled to release their Q3 numbers today
Axis Bank down ahead of December quarter results
Most sectoral indices in the red
Sensex stocks in opening deals
Markets lower in opening deals
At open, the Sensex was down 280.96 points or 0.58% at 48,066.63, and the Nifty fell 81 points or 0.57% to 14,157.90. About 526 shares advanced, 586 shares declined, and 88 shares were unchanged.
Market check at pre-open
Top gainers/losers on Sensex at pre-open
Markets at pre-open
Benchmark indices rose in the pre-opening session.
At 0902am, the Sensex was up 88.19 points or 0.18% at 48,435.78, while the Nifty was up 198.60 points or 1.39% at 14,437.50.
Nifty view: Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities
"The Nifty 50 index is heading for 14100/13900 levels, (BSE Sensex 48100/47500), if it breaks 14200 (BSE Sensex 48400) decisively. On the higher side 14350/49000 and 14500/49400 would be crucial levels to surpass and sustain."
Crude oil price check
Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed that US crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week and China, the world's second-biggest oil user, reported its lowest daily rise in covid-19 cases, bolstering hopes of a pick-up in demand.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.71 a barrel, reversing some of Tuesday's loss.
Brent crude futures climbed 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $56.02 a barrel, adding to a small gain on Tuesday.
Stocks to Watch
Shares of auto companies, HUL, Axis Bank, TCS, L&T will be in focus today.
SGX Nifty futures down; domestic benchmarks may see weak opening
SGX Nifty futures traded 106 points lower in Asian deals.
On Monday, Sensex fell 530.95 points or 1.09% to close at 48,347.59 while the Nifty50 declined 133 points or 0.93% to close at 14,238.90.
Asian equities subdued on tepid investor sentiment
Asian stocks drifted lower Wednesday after their biggest slide in two months as investors mulled a slew of earnings reports amid worries over virus variants and hurdles to stimulus.
Stocks erased earlier gains across much of the region. Japan and South Korea pared advanced, while Australia underperformed as it reopened after a holiday. Nasdaq 100 contracts jumped following a strong earnings report from Microsoft Corp. S&P 500 futures fluctuated after the benchmark ended an up-and-down session slightly lower.
Topix index rose 0.2%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.9%.
Kospi index rose 0.3%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%.
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%.
Wall Street stocks close lower as market eyes US Fed meeting
Equities slipped from record levels on Tuesday, with investors cautious as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting and U.S. lawmakers continued to debate a new stimulus plan.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.96 points, or 0.07%, to 30,937.04, the S&P 500 lost 5.74 points, or 0.15%, to 3,849.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.93 points, or 0.07%, to 13,626.07.
