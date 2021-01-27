Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 200 points, Nifty below 14,200; RIL, banks decline

Crude oil price check

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed that US crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week and China, the world's second-biggest oil user, reported its lowest daily rise in covid-19 cases, bolstering hopes of a pick-up in demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.71 a barrel, reversing some of Tuesday's loss.

Brent crude futures climbed 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $56.02 a barrel, adding to a small gain on Tuesday.