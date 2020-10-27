Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; PSU banks, IT stocks drag

Rupee falls 10 paise to 73.94 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee slipped 10 paise to 73.94 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 73.94 against the greenback, showing a fall of 10 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.84 against the US currency.