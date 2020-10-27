Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; PSU banks, IT stocks drag

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian shares inched lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, pulled down by PSU banks and IT stocks, as rising coronavirus cases globally soured appetite for equities
27 Oct 2020, 10:33 AM ISTRupee falls 10 paise to 73.94 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee slipped 10 paise to 73.94 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 73.94 against the greenback, showing a fall of 10 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.84 against the US currency.
27 Oct 2020, 10:22 AM ISTRBI issues direction for ex-gratia payment of interest on interest to banks
Reserve Bank of India issued direction on Tuesday to all lending institutions to implement provisions of Scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts (1 March to 31 Aug) and take necessary action within stipulated time. (Full report)
27 Oct 2020, 10:15 AM ISTDHFL down 5%
Lenders to the debt-ridden mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) have asked the four bidders to get back with a revised offer by 31 October as part of the on-going resolution process. DHFL had received bids from Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy to either pick stake in the company or buy out assets.
27 Oct 2020, 10:05 AM ISTMahindra Finance drops 2.6%
The company reported a 34% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹353 crore for the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) had posted a net profit of ₹264 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.
27 Oct 2020, 09:56 AM ISTKotak Bank, Asian Paints, L&T top Sensex contributors
27 Oct 2020, 09:49 AM ISTKotak Bank up 9% on strong Q2 performance
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported 26.7% jump in its standalone net profit to ₹2,184.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,724.48 crore during the same quarter a year ago.
The bank's asset quality improved on a net basis, with the non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 0.64% of the net advances as of September 30, 2020, from 0.85 per cent by September-end 2019.
In value terms, the net NPAs were down at ₹1,303.78 crore compared to ₹1,811.40 crore.
27 Oct 2020, 09:43 AM ISTBanks, metals drag; FMCG stocks gain
27 Oct 2020, 09:32 AM ISTHCL Technologies up 0.10%
HCL Technologies has completed the acquisition of Cisco's Self Optimizing Network ('SON') Technology effective 25 October, it said in a regulatory filing.
27 Oct 2020, 09:23 AM ISTNTPC up 2.2%
State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its board will on November 2 consider a proposal to buy back the company's equity shares.
Last week, markets regulator Sebi granted exemption to NTPC from certain buyback norms for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with the parent company.
In October, NTPC had filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to seek exemption from the strict enforcement of the buyback norms.
27 Oct 2020, 09:18 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian benchmark share indices opened on a cautious note on Tuesday amid weak global cues. Sensex opened at 40,199.08, up 53.58 points or 0.13%, while Nifty opened 39.35 points or 0.33% higher at 11,807.10.
NTPC, rising nearly 4% was the top Sensex gainer followed by Kotak Bank, Nestle India and Ultratech Cement. Power Grid, HDFC, Infosys and Asian Paints were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 19 opened in the green.
27 Oct 2020, 09:08 AM ISTMarket pre-opening
Indian stocks traded in the green in pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:05am, Sensex was at 40,207.86, up 62.36 points or 0.16%, while Nifty advanced 29.85 points or 0.25% at 11,797.60.
27 Oct 2020, 09:00 AM ISTStocks to Watch
Mahindra Finance, DHFL, Torrent Pharma, HCL Tech, SBI and GHCL are among the top ten stocks that may be in focus today. (Full report)
27 Oct 2020, 08:57 AM ISTMarket at close on Monday
Equity indices spiralled lower on Monday following heavy losses in Reliance Industries after Amazon won an interim arbitration award to stall the Mukesh Ambani-led firm's acquisition of Future Group's retail assets.
After tanking 737 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index recovered some lost ground to end 540 points or 1.33% lower at 40,145.50.
The broader NSE Nifty tumbled 162.60 points or 1.36% to 11,767.75.
Following the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies declined by ₹1.98 trillion to ₹158.60 trillion.
27 Oct 2020, 08:50 AM ISTAsian stocks track US lower amid virus spread
Asian stocks followed their US counterparts lower Tuesday on concern rising coronavirus cases will hurt the global economy and as stimulus talks in Washington dragged on.
Japan's Topix index fell 0.4%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 1.8%.
South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed.
Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%.
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.5%.
27 Oct 2020, 08:50 AM ISTWall Street tumbles amid resurging covid-19 cases
US stocks posted their worst session in weeks on Monday, driven downwards by fading hopes for economic stimulus, mounting worries over the coronavirus and jitters around the November 3 elections.
The major indexes recovered from the low points of the day, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average still dropped 2.3% to end at 27,685.38, a loss of 650 points.
The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.9% to close the session at 3,400.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.6% to 11,358.94.