Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; PSU banks, IT stocks drag

Rupee falls 10 paise to 73.94 against US dollar in early trade The rupee slipped 10 paise to 73.94 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 73.94 against the greenback, showing a fall of 10 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.84 against the US currency.

RBI issues direction for ex-gratia payment of interest on interest to banks Reserve Bank of India issued direction on Tuesday to all lending institutions to implement provisions of Scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts (1 March to 31 Aug) and take necessary action within stipulated time. (Full report)

DHFL down 5% Lenders to the debt-ridden mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) have asked the four bidders to get back with a revised offer by 31 October as part of the on-going resolution process. DHFL had received bids from Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy to either pick stake in the company or buy out assets.

Mahindra Finance drops 2.6% The company reported a 34% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹353 crore for the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) had posted a net profit of ₹264 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Kotak Bank up 9% on strong Q2 performance Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported 26.7% jump in its standalone net profit to ₹2,184.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,724.48 crore during the same quarter a year ago. The bank's asset quality improved on a net basis, with the non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 0.64% of the net advances as of September 30, 2020, from 0.85 per cent by September-end 2019. In value terms, the net NPAs were down at ₹1,303.78 crore compared to ₹1,811.40 crore.

HCL Technologies up 0.10% HCL Technologies has completed the acquisition of Cisco's Self Optimizing Network ('SON') Technology effective 25 October, it said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC up 2.2% State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its board will on November 2 consider a proposal to buy back the company's equity shares. Last week, markets regulator Sebi granted exemption to NTPC from certain buyback norms for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with the parent company. In October, NTPC had filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to seek exemption from the strict enforcement of the buyback norms.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened on a cautious note on Tuesday amid weak global cues. Sensex opened at 40,199.08, up 53.58 points or 0.13%, while Nifty opened 39.35 points or 0.33% higher at 11,807.10. NTPC, rising nearly 4% was the top Sensex gainer followed by Kotak Bank, Nestle India and Ultratech Cement. Power Grid, HDFC, Infosys and Asian Paints were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 19 opened in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded in the green in pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:05am, Sensex was at 40,207.86, up 62.36 points or 0.16%, while Nifty advanced 29.85 points or 0.25% at 11,797.60.

Market at close on Monday Equity indices spiralled lower on Monday following heavy losses in Reliance Industries after Amazon won an interim arbitration award to stall the Mukesh Ambani-led firm's acquisition of Future Group's retail assets. After tanking 737 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index recovered some lost ground to end 540 points or 1.33% lower at 40,145.50. The broader NSE Nifty tumbled 162.60 points or 1.36% to 11,767.75. Following the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies declined by ₹1.98 trillion to ₹158.60 trillion.

Asian stocks track US lower amid virus spread Asian stocks followed their US counterparts lower Tuesday on concern rising coronavirus cases will hurt the global economy and as stimulus talks in Washington dragged on. Japan's Topix index fell 0.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 1.8%. South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed. Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%. Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.5%.