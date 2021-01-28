Market LIVE: Wall Street stocks fall as Fed flags slowdown in economic recovery

Market LIVE: Wall Street stocks fall as Fed flags slowdown in economic recovery1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 08:24 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures point to lower opening for domestic benchmarks
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 121 points, or 0.87%, at 13,863.20, indicating a gap-down start for domestic equities on Thursday.
Asian equities skid on delay in vaccine availability, Wall Street sell-off
Asian shares slid on Thursday while the safe-haven dollar rallied as a sudden sell-off on Wall Street and delays with coronavirus vaccines shook investor optimism about an early recovery for the global economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2%, with valuations looking stretched given the index had risen more than 6% just this month.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3%, its sharpest drop since October, and Chinese blue chips 1.5%. South Korea eased 0.9% led by losses in Samsung after it reported earnings
US stocks fall as Fed flags slowdown in economic recovery
U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop in three months on Wednesday, adding to losses after the latest Fed statement, as major indexes were also pressured by a slump in Boeing's stock and a selling of long positions by hedge funds.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 633.87 points, or 2.05%, to 30,303.17, the S&P 500 lost 98.85 points, or 2.57%, to 3,750.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 355.47 points, or 2.61%, to 13,270.60.
While the Fed kept settings unchanged as expected, policymakers flagged a concerning slowdown in the pace of the economic recovery.
