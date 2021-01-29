Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red; Maruti, TCS, Axis Bank top drags

Nifty view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

Purely looking at the chart, the trend is likely to remain downwards as long as Nifty stays below 14200-14300. Any short term bounce towards these levels is likely to get sold into. On the other side, there is a cluster of supports around 13700-13500. For the time being, we expect the index to gyrate within this range with a lot of stock specific moves.

At this juncture, we do not advice aggressive bets on the short side, rather we are likely to see stock specific trades on both sides. Traders should look to identify such potential themes and position accordingly by following strict stop losses.

The way banking had a smart rebound in the last hour, all eyes would be on this space, which would provide some direction to Nifty. For the coming session, 13900 followed by 14000 is to be seen as immediate hurdles, while on the downside, 13750-13700 should provide some support. The coming session is likely be less volatile and we do not expect a bigger move on either sides one day ahead of the Budget



