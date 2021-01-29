Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red; Maruti, TCS, Axis Bank top drags

Steel Strips Wheels bags order Steel Strips Wheels has bagged exports orders for over 22,000 wheels for the EU and US market to be executed in February and March from its Chennai plant.

IRFC makes tepid debut; lists at 4% discount to issue price Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) made a tepid listing on the stock exchanges on Friday. The stock listed at ₹24.90 apiece, a 4.2% discount to its issue price of ₹26. The initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription from 18-20 January at a price band of ₹25- ₹26. The issue was subscribed 3.49 times. This is the first stock listing of 2021, wherein the government plans to sell around 13.64% stake in the company to raise around Rs4,633.38 crore at the upper end of the price band. Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for augmenting the equity capital base of the company to meet future capital requirements arising out of growth in their business and for general corporate purposes. View Full Image IRFC listing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Markt view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments The markets have seen a brief bounce from the 13700 level which acted as a good support yesterday. We need to keep above this and thereafter get past 14500 in order to resume the uptrend. If we fall below 13700, we can slide to see lower levels; for starters 13600 and thereafter 13200.

Tata Motors up ahead of December quarter results The company is expected to report double digit growth in consolidated revenue and operating profit for the December quarter, led by improved sales of Jaguar land Rover in major markets like China. According to brokerage Emkay Global, the carmaker is likely report a 92% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs2,957.2 crore as result of 20% jump in net sales to Rs86,364.3 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan reduces VAT on diesel and petrol: ANI {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking Purely looking at the chart, the trend is likely to remain downwards as long as Nifty stays below 14200-14300. Any short term bounce towards these levels is likely to get sold into. On the other side, there is a cluster of supports around 13700-13500. For the time being, we expect the index to gyrate within this range with a lot of stock specific moves. At this juncture, we do not advice aggressive bets on the short side, rather we are likely to see stock specific trades on both sides. Traders should look to identify such potential themes and position accordingly by following strict stop losses. The way banking had a smart rebound in the last hour, all eyes would be on this space, which would provide some direction to Nifty. For the coming session, 13900 followed by 14000 is to be seen as immediate hurdles, while on the downside, 13750-13700 should provide some support. The coming session is likely be less volatile and we do not expect a bigger move on either sides one day ahead of the Budget



SGX Nifty trades higher Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 132 points, or 0.96%, higher at 13,975, indicating a higher start to domestic indices. The Sensex had closed 536 points, or 1.13%, lower at 46,874.36 on Thursday, while the Nifty settled 150 points, or 1.07, down at 13,817.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian equities follow US peers higher in early deals Asian stocks rose on Friday after US shares rallied and the dollar eased overnight, as fears of social-media driven hedge fund selling abated and the US earnings season got off to a strong start. In early Asian deals, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 benchmark was up 1.15%, Japan’s Nikkei futures rose 1.39% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures gained 1.47%.