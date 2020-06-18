Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Fitch cuts India's outlook to negative

Market update

India stocks fluctuated as a surge in new coronavirus cases raised concerns over business recovery, while a border conflict with China’s military has raised tensions.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3% at 33,611.52 as of 10:29 am, after initially falling as much as 0.4%. The NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 0.5% to 9,926.65 points.

