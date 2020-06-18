Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Fitch cuts India's outlook to negative

Angel Broking on Pidilite Industries "Revenue from operations declined by 5.8% to ₹1,544.7 crore in Q4FY20 as compared with ₹1,639.3 crore in the same period of 2018-19. EBITDA margin was up by 247bps YoY to 19.48%. Net profit was down by 33.0% to ₹157.5 crore as the company made a one time provision for impairment loss on plant and machinery at Dahej Elastomer Project amounting to Rs. 33 Cr in the current quarter. Adj PAT for the quarter stood at 253.4 Cr vs expectation of 277.2 Cr. Q4 performance was significantly impacted by the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as related disruptions in supply chain. While top line growth was subdued, margins have improved substantially, primarily due to softer input costs. The Q4FY20 numbers were broadly in line with street estimates."

Market update India stocks fluctuated as a surge in new coronavirus cases raised concerns over business recovery, while a border conflict with China's military has raised tensions. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3% at 33,611.52 as of 10:29 am, after initially falling as much as 0.4%. The NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 0.5% to 9,926.65 points.

Muthoot Finance brings cheer to investors as gold shines during pandemic What should cheer investors is also the factors behind this net profit surge. The southern India-based lender's asset under management grew 22% year-on-year and a 15% fall in provisions helped boost net profit. The fall in provisions is a fallout of a drop in bad assets.

IRB Infrastructure Developers up 2% IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has tied up ₹6,600 crore (about $867 million) of debt financing for acquiring tolling rights of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which it won through a bidding process in February, said two people aware of the development.

Fitch Ratings on India outlook Fitch revises India's outlook to negative, affirms ratings at 'BBB-'. Expects economic activity in India to contract 5% in FY21. Medium-term GDP growth outlook may be negatively impacted by asset quality issue.

DCB Bank jumps 4% The lender said that the amount in overdue categories, where the moratorium was extended as on March 31, 2020 was ₹1,908.08 crore. As on May 31, 2020, it was reduced to less than ₹710 crores.

Union Bank up 0.2% The state-owned lender said that the profitability of the bank may be impacted in the first two quarters of the current fiscal due to slowdown in economy caused by the nation-wide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

India may put restrictions on Chinese FPIs India may restrict Chinese portfolio investments into its equity markets as part of an economic response it is contemplating after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent face off with troops from the neighbouring country along the border in Ladakh.

Muthoot Finance up over 7% The company reported a 52.4% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹835.78 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2020 due to higher demand for gold loans. It had posted a net profit of ₹548.56 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter of fiscal ended March 2019.

Bharti Airtel down 0.3%, Vodafone Idea up 0.7% ahead of AGR hearing The Supreme Court will hear the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter today. The apex court had earlier asked telecom operators to file affidavits regarding the roadmap to clear the dues.

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Thursday tracking weak cues from global peers. Sensex dropped 136 points to open at 33,371.52, while Nifty opened 14 points lower at 9,863.25.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks were in the red in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:06 am, Sensex was 110 points or 0.33% down at 33,397. Nifty fell 13 points or 0.13% to 9,868.

Oil prices fall U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 2.1%, or 80 cents, to $37.16 a barrel at 0138 GMT, adding to a loss of 42 cents. Brent crude futures fell 1.5%, or 61 cents, to $40.10 a barrel. The benchmark contract declined 25 cents.

Market at close on Wednesday Indian benchmark equity indices closed in the red in a volatile trading session on Wednesday as investors weighed the consequences of Indo-China border conflict. After swinging between gain of as much as 1% and losses of as much as 0.8%, Sensex settled 97 points or 0.3% lower at 33,507. Nifty closed 36 points or 0.4% lower at 9,877.

Asian stocks set to fall Asian stocks were set to dip on Thursday after a choppy Wall Street session as spiking coronavirus cases and prospects of new lockdowns erased earlier confidence about a global economic recovery. Australia ASX All Ordinaries fell 1.55% China's Shanghai SE Composite Index slipped 0.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.91% Singapore's SGX Nifty dropped 0.7% indicating a weak opening for Indian stock markets.