Indian stocks seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

US stocks end lower

The Dow and S&P 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5% decline in gross domestic product this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.31 points, or 1.04%, to 26,989.99, the S&P 500 lost 17.04 points, or 0.53%, to 3,190.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.59 points, or 0.67%, to 10,020.35.