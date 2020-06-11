Indian stocks seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

Asian stocks and US and European equity futures saw modest declines after the Federal Reserve painted a long road ahead for repairing the economic damage from covid-19
Singapore's SGX Nifty slipped 0.5% indicating a weak opening for Indian stocks
11 Jun 2020, 08:34:46 AM IST
Stocks slip after sobering Fed
Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.9%.
Shanghai Composite dipped 0.1%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 2.1%.
Kospi Index slid 0.1%.
Hang Seng Index retreated 0.4%.
11 Jun 2020, 08:34:47 AM IST
US stocks end lower
The Dow and S&P 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5% decline in gross domestic product this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.31 points, or 1.04%, to 26,989.99, the S&P 500 lost 17.04 points, or 0.53%, to 3,190.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.59 points, or 0.67%, to 10,020.35.