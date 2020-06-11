Indian stocks seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asian stocks and US and European equity futures saw modest declines after the Federal Reserve painted a long road ahead for repairing the economic damage from covid-19
Singapore's SGX Nifty slipped 0.5% indicating a weak opening for Indian stocks
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
11 Jun 2020, 08:34 AM ISTStocks slip after sobering Fed
Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.9%.
Shanghai Composite dipped 0.1%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 2.1%.
Kospi Index slid 0.1%.
Hang Seng Index retreated 0.4%.
11 Jun 2020, 08:34 AM ISTUS stocks end lower
The Dow and S&P 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5% decline in gross domestic product this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.31 points, or 1.04%, to 26,989.99, the S&P 500 lost 17.04 points, or 0.53%, to 3,190.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.59 points, or 0.67%, to 10,020.35.