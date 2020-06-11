Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Sensex closed 290.36 points higher on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Indian stocks seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian stocks and US and European equity futures saw modest declines after the Federal Reserve painted a long road ahead for repairing the economic damage from covid-19
  • Singapore's SGX Nifty slipped 0.5% indicating a weak opening for Indian stocks

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

11 Jun 2020, 08:34 AM IST Stocks slip after sobering Fed

Asian stocks and US and European equity futures saw modest declines after the Federal Reserve painted a long road ahead for repairing the economic damage from covid-19, a contrast with the V-shaped recovery optimism that’s propelled global equities.


Singapore's SGX Nifty slipped 0.5% indicating a weak opening for Indian stocks.

Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.9%.

Shanghai Composite dipped 0.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 2.1%.

Kospi Index slid 0.1%.

Hang Seng Index retreated 0.4%.

11 Jun 2020, 08:34 AM IST US stocks end lower

The Dow and S&P 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5% decline in gross domestic product this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.31 points, or 1.04%, to 26,989.99, the S&P 500 lost 17.04 points, or 0.53%, to 3,190.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.59 points, or 0.67%, to 10,020.35.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated