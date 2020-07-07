Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rangebound; TCS hits 52-week high

Top gainers on Nifty IT View Full Image

Greaves Cotton up 2.4% Ampere Vehicles, the electric vehicle arm of Greaves Cotton, has acquired 74% stake in Noida-based electric three-wheeler manufacturer Bestway Agencies Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for an upfront cash consideration of ₹7 crore.

Petronet LNG down 2% The country's biggest liquefied natural gas infrastructure company will set up 1,350 LNG dispensing stations across major national highways to expand its business, after the government last month allowed marketing and distribution of LNG by any entity.

BSE Oil & Gas index down 1.4% View Full Image

Max Financial services up nearly 2% IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited has released 12.5 lakh pledged shares of Max Financial Services (MFSL). "12,50,000 shares of MFSL were released by the Trustee to the promoter group on the instructions of the lender on account of release event in terms of the loan agreement, resulting in reduction in the number of pledged shares," MFSL said in the regulatory filing.

US looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok: Mike Pompeo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok. "I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News. (Full report)

NIIT Technologies surges nearly 9% Shares of NIIT Technologies Ltd jumped as much as 9% on Tuesday to hit intraday high of ₹1562 apiece on the BSE.

PVR down 0.3% The company’s ₹300 crore rights issue will open from 17 July to 31 July. The rights issue price has been fixed at ₹ 784 per equity share while the entitlement ratio is 7 fully paid-up equity shares for every 94 equity share held by eligible shareholders as on the record date i.e. 10 July.

Punjab National Bank down 1.3% State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said its board will consider a proposal to raise capital through a mix of both equity and debt on July 9. Besides, the board will clear opening balance sheet of the amalgamated bank as on April 1, which is post amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

BSE MidCap up 0.2% View Full Image

Suzlon Energy drops 5% on weak Q4 performance Suzlon Energy on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹834.22 crore for the March quarter mainly due to lower revenues and high finance cost. The consolidated net loss of the company was ₹294.64 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019.

Shriram Transport up 0.5% Commercial vehicles financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd (STFC) on Monday said that it has fixed a price of ₹570 per share for its proposed rights issue, through which the lender plans to raise up to ₹1,500 crore. The rights issue share price is a 18% discount to STFC’s closing price of ₹697.5 apiece on Monday, on the BSE.

Bajaj Finance up 2.4% Consumer durables financier Bajaj Finance Ltd may consider additional accelerated provisioning for covid-19 in the first quarter of FY21 to further strengthen its balance sheet. In the March quarter of FY20, Bajaj Finance had set aside ₹900 crore as provisions for covid-19, leading to a 19.4%% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in consolidated net profit at ₹948.1 crore.

IT stocks gain, banks and financials under pressure View Full Image

Bandhan Bank jumps 5% the bank's loans and advanced for the June quarter stood at ₹74,325 crore, up 18% year-on-year, while total deposits increased 35% to ₹60,602 crore.

Market opening Indian benchmark indices opened about a quarter percent higher on Tuesday amid mixed Asian peers. Sensex opened at 36,660.35, up 173 points, while Nifty gained 33 points to open at 10,802.85. Bajaj Finance and L&T, Infosys, up over 1% each, were top Sensex gainers followed by Infosys, Bajaj Auto, and Bajaj Financial Services. Axis Bank, M&M, ONGC and SBI were among the laggards on the other hand. Of 30 Sensex shares, 13 were in the red at open. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:03am, Sensex advanced 134 points or 0.4% to 36,620, while Nifty added 43 points or 0.4% to 10,806.

Markets at close on Monday Indian stocks closed higher for fourth straight session on Monday lead by gains in Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Sensex closed at 36,487, up 465.86 points or 1.3%, while Nifty settled 162.45 points or 1.5% higher to close at 10,769.80, both hitting four-month highs.

Asian shares mixed Asian stocks traded mixed Tuesday after strong global gains Monday. Australia's ASX All Ordinaries added 0.15%. China's Shanghai SE Composite Index climbed 1.25%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.11%. South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.4%. Singapore's SGX Nifty dropped 0.4%, indicating a weak opening for the Indian stock markets.