Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Sun Pharma, Tata Steel top gainers

Market opening

Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday tracking firm cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened 150 points higher at 34,520.79, while Nifty opened at 10,326.75, about 160 points higher from its previous close.

IndusInd Bank, surging over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer, followerd by Titan, TechM, ONGC and Hero MotoCorp. Nestle, Kotak Bank and Maruti were top laggards on the other hand.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 were in the green.

