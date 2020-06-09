Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Sun Pharma, Tata Steel top gainers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
09 Jun 2020, 09:47 AM ISTPVR down 3.5%
Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of ₹74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The board of the company has also approved plan to raise ₹300 crore through rights issue of face value of ₹10 each.
09 Jun 2020, 09:38 AM ISTLarsen & Toubro up 0.4%
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro said covid-19 impact on its revenue was assessed at ₹1,800 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The conglomerate had shut down operations from March 25 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
09 Jun 2020, 09:34 AM ISTSBI slips 1%
The country's largest lender State Bank of India will reduce marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenors from Wednesday. The one-year MCLR has been revised to 7% from 7.25%, the bank said in a release. This is the thirteenth consecutive reduction in the bank's MCLR.
09 Jun 2020, 09:23 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday tracking firm cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened 150 points higher at 34,520.79, while Nifty opened at 10,326.75, about 160 points higher from its previous close.
IndusInd Bank, surging over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer, followerd by Titan, TechM, ONGC and Hero MotoCorp. Nestle, Kotak Bank and Maruti were top laggards on the other hand.
Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 were in the green.
09 Jun 2020, 09:08 AM ISTMarket pre-opening
Indian stocks traded flat in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:06 am, Sensex was up 39 points or 0.1% at while Nifty added 9 points or 0.1% at 10,176.
09 Jun 2020, 08:50 AM ISTMarkets at close on Monday
Indian benchmark equity indices closed marginally higher on Monday in a volatile session.
Sensex dropped 557 points from the day’s high to close 0.2% higher at 34,370.58. Nifty closed 34 points or 0.3% higher at 10,167.45.
09 Jun 2020, 08:49 AM ISTCrude update
US benchmark crude rose $1.28 a barrel to $38.68 a barrel, while Brent added $1.13 to $41.25.
09 Jun 2020, 08:42 AM ISTAsia stocks extend rally
Asian stocks rallied for their ninth straight day on Tuesday and oil prices jumped as the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries fed investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery.
Australia ASX All Ordinaries climbed over 2%.
Shanghai SE Composite Index gained 0.4%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.6% indicating a positive start for Indian stocks.
09 Jun 2020, 08:42 AM ISTUS stocks close higher
The Nasdaq posted a record closing high on Monday, becoming the first of the major indexes to confirm a new bull market, while the S&P 500 ended in positive territory for the year as expectations for a swift recovery from a coronavirus-driven downturn increased.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 461.46 points, or 1.7%, to 27,572.44, the S&P 500 gained 38.46 points, or 1.20%, to 3,232.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.66 points, or 1.13%, to 9,924.75.