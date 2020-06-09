Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Sun Pharma, Tata Steel top gainers

PVR down 3.5% Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of ₹74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The board of the company has also approved plan to raise ₹300 crore through rights issue of face value of ₹10 each.

Larsen & Toubro up 0.4% Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro said covid-19 impact on its revenue was assessed at ₹1,800 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The conglomerate had shut down operations from March 25 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

SBI slips 1% The country's largest lender State Bank of India will reduce marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenors from Wednesday. The one-year MCLR has been revised to 7% from 7.25%, the bank said in a release. This is the thirteenth consecutive reduction in the bank's MCLR.

Market opening Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday tracking firm cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened 150 points higher at 34,520.79, while Nifty opened at 10,326.75, about 160 points higher from its previous close. IndusInd Bank, surging over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer, followerd by Titan, TechM, ONGC and Hero MotoCorp. Nestle, Kotak Bank and Maruti were top laggards on the other hand. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 were in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded flat in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:06 am, Sensex was up 39 points or 0.1% at while Nifty added 9 points or 0.1% at 10,176.

Markets at close on Monday Indian benchmark equity indices closed marginally higher on Monday in a volatile session. Sensex dropped 557 points from the day’s high to close 0.2% higher at 34,370.58. Nifty closed 34 points or 0.3% higher at 10,167.45.

Crude update US benchmark crude rose $1.28 a barrel to $38.68 a barrel, while Brent added $1.13 to $41.25.

Asia stocks extend rally Asian stocks rallied for their ninth straight day on Tuesday and oil prices jumped as the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries fed investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery. Australia ASX All Ordinaries climbed over 2%. Shanghai SE Composite Index gained 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1%. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.6% indicating a positive start for Indian stocks.