Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Banks, financial stocks drag

Oil update

Oil snapped a two-day gain as a second wave of coronavirus cases in China and a report pointing to a further swelling in US stockpiles cast doubt on the demand outlook in the world’s two largest economies.

West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell 2% to $37.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:56 a.m. in Singapore after rising 3.4% on Tuesday.

Brent for August settlement dropped 1.5% to $40.36 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange following a 3.1% gain in the previous session