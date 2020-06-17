Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Banks, financial stocks drag

HDFC AMC down over 2% Standard Life Investments plans to sell up to 2.82% stake in HDFC Asset Management. According to the regulatory filing, floor price for the sale shall be ₹2,362.

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday tracking weak cues from Asian peers and country's increasing tensions with China along the international border. Sensex opened 122 points lower at 33,438.31, while Nifty opened 22 points lower at 9,876.70. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks were in the red in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:04 am, Sensex dropped 130.49 points or 0.4% at 33,418 while Nifty retreated 55.10 points or 0.4% at 9,874.50.

Markets at close on Tuesday Indian benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Tuesday, recovering losses made in afternoon trade owing to tensions along the India-China border. After swinging between gain of as much as 2.4% and loss of as much as 1%, Sensex settled 376.42 points or 1.13% higher at 33,605.22. Nifty advanced 84.70 points or 0.86% to end at 9,898.40.

Oil update Oil snapped a two-day gain as a second wave of coronavirus cases in China and a report pointing to a further swelling in US stockpiles cast doubt on the demand outlook in the world’s two largest economies. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell 2% to $37.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:56 a.m. in Singapore after rising 3.4% on Tuesday. Brent for August settlement dropped 1.5% to $40.36 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange following a 3.1% gain in the previous session

Asia stocks given pause by virus surge, India-China conflict Asian share markets took a breather on Wednesday as a resurgence of coronavirus cases challenged market confidence in a rapid economic recovery, even as the rebound in US retail sales in May broke all records. Geopolitics also lurked as a worry with India reporting 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site. Australia ASX All Ordinaries dropped marginally by 0.02% China's Shanghai SE Composite Index slipped 0.37% Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.26% Singapore's SGX Nifty fell 0.4%, indicating a weak opening for Indian stocks.