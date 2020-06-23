Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher; PSU banks gain, IT stocks under pressure

Sebi eases fundraising norms for distressed firms

Markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Tuesday eased rules for pricing preferential shares issued by distressed firms to raise funds. The measure was first proposed on 22 April through a discussion paper.

Currently, a preferential share issuer has to consider two share price figures—the average of weekly high and low for 26 weeks, and the average of weekly high and low for two weeks preceding the share issue. The preferential share price has to be at least the higher among these two figures. (Full report)