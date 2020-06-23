Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher; PSU banks gain, IT stocks under pressure

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance up 1% The government of Singapore on Monday bought shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd worth ₹643.4 crore, according to stock exchange data. The shares were bought from the life insurer's promoter ICICI Bank Ltd at ₹391.6 apiece.

HDFC AMC up nearly 1% The company in a regulatory filing said that its promoters currently hold 73.97% stake and it is now compliant with Sebi’s minimum shareholding norms.

Resurging agriculture sector keeps up sales momentum for Balkrishna Industries Revenue grew just 0.4% from the year-ago quarter reflecting price cuts and low realisations. But thanks to low raw material costs, operating earnings grew by an impressive 21% from a year ago. The stock gained about 2% Monday. (Full report)

Sebi eases fundraising norms for distressed firms Markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Tuesday eased rules for pricing preferential shares issued by distressed firms to raise funds. The measure was first proposed on 22 April through a discussion paper. Currently, a preferential share issuer has to consider two share price figures—the average of weekly high and low for 26 weeks, and the average of weekly high and low for two weeks preceding the share issue. The preferential share price has to be at least the higher among these two figures. (Full report)

Market opening Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday tracking firm cues from global peers. Sensex opened 104 points or 0.3% higher at 35,015.73 while Nifty advanced 36 points or 0.4% to 10,347. Bajaj Finance, surging 2% was the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Power Grid. Infosys, TechM, TCS, ITC were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 6 were in the red at open.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:07 am, Sensex rose 105.40 points or 0.3% to 35,016 while Nifty advanced 37 points or 0.4% to 10,347.

Markets at close on Monday Indian benchmark equity indices closed over 0.5% higher on Monday, led by healthy buying in banks, metals and pharma stocks. Sensex closed 180 points or 0.52% higher at 34,911 while Nifty advanced 67 points or 0.65% to settle at 10,311.

Asian markets rise in early deals Stocks mostly rose Tuesday as investors continue to see the positives in the reopening of economies around the world, which is offsetting worries about a second wave of infections. Australia ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.30%. China's Shanghai SE Composite Index advanced 0.08%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.54%. Singapore's SGX Nifty was up 0.3% indicating a positive opening for Indian stocks.