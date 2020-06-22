Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 350 points, Nifty above 10,300; Financials rally

Indian stocks closed over 1% higher on Friday, riding on gains in RIL shares after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it had become net-debt free.
Sensex closed 523.68 points or 1.53% higher at 34,731.73, while Nifty settled 152.75 points or 1.5% higher at 10,244.40.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at a record high of ₹1764 apiece on the BSE, led by which, company’s market-cap crossed ₹11 trillion mark for the first time.
22 Jun 2020, 08:42:22 AM IST
Asia stocks dip at open
Asian stocks kicked off the week with modest losses as investors mulled the impact of coronavirus outbreaks in countries from the US to Australia, though US futures recouped much of an early decline.
Japan’s Topix index lost 0.5%.
South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.8%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.2%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.30%
Singapore's SGX Nifty fell 0.5%, indicating a weak start for Indian stock markets.
Wall Street at close on Friday
The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday after an up-and-down session as investors weighed spiking cases of covid-19 and Apple Inc's announcement of fresh store closures against anticipated stimulus and continued economic recovery.
The S&P 500 ultimately settled in the red, along with the blue-chip Dow, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed nominally higher.