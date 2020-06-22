Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 350 points, Nifty above 10,300; Financials rally

Market opening

Indian benchmark equity indices opened about 0.5% higher on Monday led by gains in banks and financials. Sensex opened 160 points higher 34,892.03 while Nifty added 74 points to open at 10,318.75.

Bajaj Finserv was the top Sensex gainer, followed by Sun Pharma, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance. Ultratech Cement, TCS, M&M and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

