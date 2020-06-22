Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
The first few months of 2019 are likely to be volatile, say stock market experts.
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 350 points, Nifty above 10,300; Financials rally

2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian stocks kicked off the week with modest losses as investors mulled the impact of coronavirus outbreak globally
  • The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday after an up-and-down session, along with the blue-chip Dow, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed nominally higher

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

22 Jun 2020, 09:34 AM IST PSU Banks, Pharma stocks rally

View Full Image
22 Jun 2020, 09:23 AM IST Market opening

Indian benchmark equity indices opened about 0.5% higher on Monday led by gains in banks and financials. Sensex opened 160 points higher 34,892.03 while Nifty added 74 points to open at 10,318.75.

Bajaj Finserv was the top Sensex gainer, followed by Sun Pharma, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance. Ultratech Cement, TCS, M&M and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

View Full Image
22 Jun 2020, 09:06 AM IST Market pre-opening

Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:03 am, Sensex jumped 281 points or 0.81% to 35,013 while Nifty advanced 114 points or 1% to 10,358.

22 Jun 2020, 08:55 AM IST Stocks to Watch

HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank, Cipla, Glenmark, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Piramal Enterprises are among the top stocks that could be in focus on Monday.

22 Jun 2020, 08:47 AM IST Markets at close in Friday

Indian stocks closed over 1% higher on Friday, riding on gains in RIL shares after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it had become net-debt free.

Sensex closed 523.68 points or 1.53% higher at 34,731.73, while Nifty settled 152.75 points or 1.5% higher at 10,244.40.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at a record high of 1764 apiece on the BSE, led by which, company’s market-cap crossed 11 trillion mark for the first time.

22 Jun 2020, 08:42 AM IST Asia stocks dip at open

Asian stocks kicked off the week with modest losses as investors mulled the impact of coronavirus outbreaks in countries from the US to Australia, though US futures recouped much of an early decline.

Japan’s Topix index lost 0.5%.

South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.30%

Singapore's SGX Nifty fell 0.5%, indicating a weak start for Indian stock markets.

22 Jun 2020, 08:42 AM IST Wall Street at close on Friday

The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday after an up-and-down session as investors weighed spiking cases of covid-19 and Apple Inc's announcement of fresh store closures against anticipated stimulus and continued economic recovery.

The S&P 500 ultimately settled in the red, along with the blue-chip Dow, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed nominally higher.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated