Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 350 points, Nifty above 10,300; Financials rally

PSU Banks, Pharma stocks rally

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened about 0.5% higher on Monday led by gains in banks and financials. Sensex opened 160 points higher 34,892.03 while Nifty added 74 points to open at 10,318.75. Bajaj Finserv was the top Sensex gainer, followed by Sun Pharma, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance. Ultratech Cement, TCS, M&M and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:03 am, Sensex jumped 281 points or 0.81% to 35,013 while Nifty advanced 114 points or 1% to 10,358.

Markets at close in Friday Indian stocks closed over 1% higher on Friday, riding on gains in RIL shares after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it had become net-debt free. Sensex closed 523.68 points or 1.53% higher at 34,731.73, while Nifty settled 152.75 points or 1.5% higher at 10,244.40. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at a record high of ₹1764 apiece on the BSE, led by which, company’s market-cap crossed ₹11 trillion mark for the first time.

Asia stocks dip at open Asian stocks kicked off the week with modest losses as investors mulled the impact of coronavirus outbreaks in countries from the US to Australia, though US futures recouped much of an early decline. Japan’s Topix index lost 0.5%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.8%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.30% Singapore's SGX Nifty fell 0.5%, indicating a weak start for Indian stock markets.